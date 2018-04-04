Core Exploration Ltd.: Mines and Money Conference Presentation

Adelaide - Core Exploration Ltd. (ASX:CXO) provides the Company's latest presentation at Mines and Money Conference.INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS- CXO on a pathway to lithium production - targeting late 2019- Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) nearing completiono Considering low-capex production of spodumene concentrate, for export from Darwin porto Development of the high grade (1.5%) Grants deposit initially- Mining Lease Application and approvals processes commenced- Binding offtake agreement with Yahua (one of China's largest lithium producers)o Includes US$20 million prepayment facility- Resource upgrade at Grants and maiden Mineral Resource at BP33 both imminent- Significant potential to grow Resource base in 2018 across a number of high grade prospects- Arguably the best logistics chain to Asia and supporting infrastructure of any Australian lithium project, providing significant strategic advantages- Enterprise Value of less than $30 million offers significant leverage to the development of the Finniss Lithium Project and ongoing exploration programsTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2ZIN4EXC





Core Exploration Ltd. (ASX:CXO) aims to grow shareholder value through the exploration for and discovery of commercially robust base metal and uranium deposits in South Australia and the Northern Territory.







