Ardiden Ltd (ASX:ADV) Identifies 100 New Highly Prospective Drill-Target Locations at Seymour Lake

(ASX:ADV) (or "the Company") is pleased to advise that a detailed review of new satellite imagery covering the Company's 100%-owned, flagship Seymour Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada has identified 100 new highly-prospective lithium-bearing targets, which have the potential to significantly increase the scale and value of the project.HIGHLIGHTS:- Ardiden identifies 100 new highly-prospective target locations with lithium-bearing potential at the Company's flagship Seymour Lake Lithium Project via a detailed review and analysis of new satellite imagery- Previous exploration programs had identified 40 pegmatite exposures along the 5km strike zone, with several of these exposures hosting visible spodumene- Detailed data review provides Ardiden with a significant and diversified opportunity to explore and target potentially new pegmatite-hosting structures across its large, 7,000-hectare landholding- Numerous exposures recently identified share a number of physical similarities to those found at both Aubry and Pye pegmatites- Identification of new prospective areas have the potential to significantly increase the overall scale and value of the Seymour Lake project- Drilling and targeted ground penetration programs continue at the Aubry prospects- Ardiden will provide an update on the resource expansion diamond drilling program at Central and South Aubry over the coming daysAs the ongoing resource expansion diamond drilling program continues at the Central and South Aubry prospects, Ardiden is currently making preparations to ramp up the current field exploration program, with the overall aim of identifying more spodumene-bearing pegmatite structures across the project, whilst also significantly growing the Mineral Resource at Seymour LakeAs previously announced (19 March 2018), the latest drilling results continue to demonstrate potential for both resource and strike expansion via the presence of both multiple spodumene bearing pegmatite sills of various thicknesses and down-plunge continuity of the lithium mineralisation extending north-east from the Central and South Aubry pegmatite exposures.The true value of both Central and South Aubry has not been fully drill tested, whilst the mineralisation remains open in all directions and at depth. The Company is targeting known lithium mineralisation hosted in multiple sills and will continue to develop its geological interpretation of the Aubry prospects, as further assay results and additional ground truthing data is received.The latest results further highlight the strong potential to expand the Seymour Lake Project, with numerous pegmatite exposures that have not yet been fully explored or tested within the 5km strike zone. The upcoming exploration programs will be testing the broader potential of the project.The Aubry prospect represents just three of approximately 40 pegmatite exposures that have been previously identified along the 5km strike zone at Seymour Lake, with several of these exposures hosting visible spodumene.Ardiden expects to provide another update shortly regarding the ongoing resource expansion diamond drilling program at the Central and South Aubry prospects. Further, initial assay results for the first seven drill holes are due back from Actlabs within the coming days and the Company will be able to provide further updates in due course on those results.EXPLORATION UPSIDEArdiden will now target further drilling and exploration at the recently identified pegmatite targets, in order to obtain a true understanding of the size, scale and overall structure of the pegmatite swarms located within the North, Central and South Aubry prospects.These new areas of interest are an exciting development for Ardiden as they share a number of physical similarities to the known pegmatites discovered at Aubry and Pye. The Company believes this significantly increases the potential for Seymour Lake to host multiple pegmatite swarms.Due the large volume of highly prospective locations across the Seymour Lake project, not all areas are likely to be fully explored during the 2018 field season. A more detailed analysis of the satellite imagary is underway, looking at the size, location, colour and orientation of the various rock exposures.Taking into account what is known about the controlling structures at the Aubry pegmatite swarm and the influence of the local and regional geology, Ardiden will be efficiently assisted in identifying and classifying the most prospective locations across the project.Some of the areas of the interest includes target locations 62 and 64 (refer Figures 4 and 5 in link below), which shows a number of rock exposures spread over hundreds of metres, which exhibits many physical traits similar to those seen at the Aubry and Pye prospects.A mapping and sampling program is scheduled to commence early next month, once the winter snow has cleared from the ground, to allow for a detailed inspection of these and many other locations across the project.Ardiden looks forward to providing further updates as they come to hand.To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/LM88470P





