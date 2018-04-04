Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) Drilling to Commence at Livingstone's Find

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Kingston Resources Ltd. (ASX:KSN) (Kingston or the Company) is pleased to advise that drilling is set to commence on the Livingstone Gold Project, situated in the Bryah Basin northwest of Meekatharra in Western Australia. The Livingstone Gold Project (see Figure 2 in link below) hosts a 50koz gold resource as well as a number of gold anomalies, with over 30km of prospective geological strike on the southern edge of the Bryah Basin (see Figure 1 in link below).Highlights- 8,000m RAB drilling program scheduled for April 2018- Additional auger drilling was completed in March- Funding secured from WA Government Exploration Incentive SchemeThe Company will commence an 8,000m RAB (Rotary Air Blast) drilling program in mid-April. This drilling, which is supported by the Western Australian Government's 2018 Exploration Incentive Scheme, is designed to test a number of gold-in-soil anomalies identified in Kingston's auger sampling program last year around the Livingstone's Find and Stanley prospects (see Figure 3 in link below). The 100ppb surface gold anomalies cover more than 4km of strike along the southern margin of the Narracoota Formation on the Stanley trend, as well as anomalies 2 to 3km in length, striking parallel to lines of old workings at Livingstone's Find. Stratigraphically, the setting is similar to that at the Labouchere and Fortnum gold deposits, which are less than 80km away.RAB is an open-hole reconnaissance drilling method designed to test for gold mineralisation at depth quickly and cheaply in variable terrain. The program is expected to be completed by the end of April with assay results by the end of May.In addition to this, further auger drilling has been completed during March to extend the 2017 coverage around Livingstone's Find to the south, and to the northwest along the prospective margin of the Narracoota Formation. A small auger grid has also tested for gold anomalism around the Winja prospect, which contains high-grade intersections in RC drilling such as 18m @ 7.85g/t but with little to no exploration along strike.Comments from Andrew Corbett, Managing Director:"With drilling getting underway at Livingstone as well as Misima Island, this is the start of a very busy time for Kingston. We are looking forward to testing these auger anomalies at Livingstone's Find, particularly given the high tenor of some of the auger results last year. With gold in the geochemistry, prospective stratigraphy, and numerous old workings throughout the area, we think this is an outstanding exploration target".To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/11P4YRI7





Kingston (ASX:KSN) is a metals exploration company. Currently the Company’s priority is the world-class Misima Gold Project in PNG, which contains a JORC resource of 2.8Moz Au, a production history of over 3.7Moz and outstanding potential for additional resource growth through exploration success. Kingston currently owns 49% of the Misima Gold Project and is earning in to 70%.



The Company also holds an attractive portfolio of lithium exploration tenements covering four key project areas in the Northern Territory, where the Bynoe Project is home to some exciting new discoveries and the Arunta Project lies within a significant pegmatite field. In addition, the Livingstone Gold Project holds a 50koz resource and is the site of a number of high grade historic intersections.





Kingston Resources Ltd. T: +61-2-8021-7492 E: info@kingstonresources.com.au WWW: www.kingstonresources.com.au