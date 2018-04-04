Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited: Private Placement

WELLINGTON, April 3, 2018 - Chatham Rock Phosphate Ltd. (TSXV: "NZP" and NZAX: "CRP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that CRP is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,800,000 units (the "Units") at a price of CAD$0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,200,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one non-transferrable share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share at a price of CAD$0.45 per share at any time prior to the date that is two years from the date of issuance.

In the event that the common shares of the Company trade on the TSX Venture Exchange at a closing price of greater than CAD$0.60 per common share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days at any time after four months and one day after the closing date of the private placement, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof by way of a news release and in such case the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date of dissemination of the news release.

The proceeds of this placement will be used to progress the re-application for the environmental permit during the next year. The application is expected to be substantially complete after 12 months after this financing closes fully subscribed.

Finders' fees may be payable in cash to arm's length parties in connection with this placement as permitted under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The private placement is subject to the acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the Exchange, its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined under the policies of the Exchange), or New Zealand Exchange Limited has in any way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and associated transactions, and has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.



Chris Castle, President and Chief Executive Officer

Chatham Rock Phosphate Ltd.

64 21 55 81 85 or

chris@crpl.co.nz

