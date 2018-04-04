Mustang Resources Ltd.: Corporate Presentation - A Mozambique Focused Mining Company

Sydney - Mustang Resources Ltd. (ASX:MUS) (OTCMKTS:GGPLF) provides the Company's latest Corporate Presentation.Mustang - a Mozambique focussed mining company- Mozambican-focussed emerging developer and explorer with rapidly advancing ruby, graphite & vanadium projects in Northern Mozambique- Revenue-generating Montepuez ruby project and high grade Caula graphite & vanadium project- Invested in scarce commodities with fast growing markets (rubies, graphite & vanadium)- Mozambique is Pro-mining and foreign investment- Highly experienced team with a +15 year track record in developing profitable projects in Mozambique and Africa in generalMontepuez region established as a world-class field- Commercial potential highlighted by Gemfields' success in generating ~US$335 million in ruby sales up to December 2017- Vast majority gem/facet quality rubies come from secondary deposits (colluvial/elluvial)- The Montepuez ruby field is very extensive, offering prospects of long mine lives- Montepuez ruby deposits are typically <15m from surface, freedigging and simple to process with potential for good in-situ grades- Formula for low-cost, high-margin mining operationsTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/M98N08ZZ





About Mustang Resources Ltd:



Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, Mustang Resources Ltd. (ASX:MUS) (FRA:GGY) is an emerging gemstone developer and producer focused on the near-term development of the highly prospective Montepuez Ruby Project in northern Mozambique.



The Montepuez Ruby Project consists of three licences and now one mining concession covering 19,300 hectares directly adjacent to the world’s largest ruby deposit discovered by Gemfields Plc in 2012. Since supply of rubies from sources outside Mozambique has become fractured and unreliable, Mustang stands to capitalise on the current high demand around the world for ethically produced rubies by becoming a reliable, consistent supplier of high-quality rubies.



The Company is currently fast-tracking its work program on the Montepuez Ruby Project with extensive secondary deposits discovered and low-cost bulk sampling well underway. First rough ruby sales are scheduled for 27 to 30 October 2017 in Port Louis, Republic of Mauritius under a closed bid tender of more than 350,000 cts gem quality rubies.



Visit the Mustang website at http://www.mustangresources.com.au for more information.







Contact:



Dr. Bernard Olivier Managing Director

Mustang Resources Ltd.

E: bernard@mustangresources.com.au

