Tantalus Rare Earths AG: Markus Kivimäki resigns as CEO



Munich, April 4, 2018 - The CEO of Tantalus Rare Earths AG, Markus Kivimäki, has asked the Supervisory Board to release him from his Management Board mandate with effect from May 15, 2018 which the Supervisory Board has accepted.

Markus Kivimäki joined Tantalus in 2013 and was appointed as the CEO in 2016. Supervisory Board sincerely thanks him for his resilience in steering Tantalus through the challenging years.

On May 15, the duties of Markus Kivimäki will be assumed by Tantalus' CFO, Kalle Lehtonen, who will thus become the sole member of the company's Management Board.

Tantalus Rare Earths AG

Management Board

