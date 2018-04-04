IsoEnergy Ltd. announces Private Placements

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR RELEASE TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, April 4, 2018 /CNW/ - IsoEnergy Ltd. ("IsoEnergy" or the "Company") (TSXV: ISO; OTCQX: ISENF) announces that, subject to regulatory approval, the Company intends to proceed with a flow through and a non-flow through non-brokered private placement. Under the flow through private placement (the "FT Private Placement"), the Company intends to raise up to $904,500 by the issuance of 1,675,000 flow through units (the "FT Units") at $0.54 per FT Unit. Under the non-flow through private placement (the "NFT Private Placement", together with the FT Private Placement, the "Private Placements"), the Company intends to raise up to $1,250,000 by the issuance of 3,125,000 non-flow through units (the "Units") at $0.40 per Unit. Each FT Unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one-half of a share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share for a period of three years at an exercise price of $0.60. Each Unit will consist of one non-flow through common share and one-half of a Warrant. With respect to the Private Placements, the Company may pay finders' fees in the amount of 6%, based on the sale of the FT Units and Units purchased by subscribers introduced to the Company by such finders.

The proceeds from the FT Private Placement will be used for the continuation of exploration activities on the Company's projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The proceeds for the NFT Private Placement will be used both for exploration on the Company's projects and for general corporate purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placements will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Closing of the Private Placements is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Company may increase the size of the Private Placements by up to 15% and/or modify the mix of securities as between FT Units and Units in its sole discretion.

It is anticipated that NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen"), the Company's major shareholder, and certain other insiders of the Company (together with NexGen, the "Insiders"), will participate in the NFT Private Placement. The issuance of Units to the Insiders pursuant to the NFT Private Placement (the "Insider Participation") will be considered to be a related party transaction within the meaning of TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101 in respect of any Insider Participation.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. is a well-funded uranium exploration and development company with a portfolio of prospective projects in the eastern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada, plus a historical uranium mineral resource at the Mountain Lake property in Nunavut. IsoEnergy is led by a Board and Management team with a track record of success in uranium exploration, development and operations. The Company was founded and is supported by the team at its major shareholder NexGen Energy Ltd.

