Atlantic Gold Reports Final Assay Results from the Phase 3 Resource Expansion Drill Program at Cochrane Hill

INFILLING, AND IDENTIFYING EXTENSIONS TO KNOWN MINERALIZATION

AT COCHRANE HILL

NEW HIGH-GRADE ZONE DISCOVERED TO THE NORTH EAST BELOW PREVIOUS DRILLING –

OPEN AT DEPTH AND TO THE EAST

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

COCHRANE HILL:

13m @ 1.48g/t Au from 184m, then 21m @ 2.24g/t from 201m

29m @ 1.19g/t Au from 177m, then 9m @ 2.94g/t Au from 238m

7m @ 11.48g/t Au from 131m (incl 1m @ 76.7g/t from 131)

VANCOUVER, April 4, 2018 /CNW/ - Atlantic Gold Corp. (TSX-V: AGB) ("Atlantic" or the "Company") is pleased to report final assay results received from the Phase 3 Resource Expansion drilling program at the Cochrane Hill gold deposit.

As per previous news releases the objectives of the Phase 3 Resource Expansion drilling program at Cochrane Hill were to identify additional gold resources immediately peripheral to those resources previously defined and to upgrade inferred resources to measured and indicated categories.

Assay results from the Phase 3 Resource Expansion drilling program conducted concurrently at the Fifteen Mile Stream gold deposits have already been received and previously reported.

The Cochrane Hill Gold deposit is located approximately 80km northeast of the central processing facility at Touquoy and is readily accessible by highway. Cochrane Hill's current measured and indicated mineral resources stand at 10.66 million tonnes at 1.16 g/t Au for 398,000 oz. at 0.35g/t cut-off grade. Inferred mineral resources amount to 1.63 million tonnes at 1.32 g/t Au for 69,000 oz. at 0.35g/t cut-off grade (see Company announcement July 21, 2017)1.

The Phase 3 Resource Expansion drilling program at Cochrane Hill has been completed with 44 holes for 6,900m having been drilled. The Cochrane Hill deposit is a fairly predictable and continuous tabular body dipping about 70o to the north with an average true width of approximately 15-20m. These holes have been drilled on 25m x 20m centres to test for resource extensions of this body eastwards and at depth to the northeast.

Assay results have been received from the remaining eleven holes of this Phase 3 Resource Expansion drilling program.

Current results are tabulated below:

Hole id Easting Northing Dip Az. Depth (m) Significant Intervals (?0.5g/t Au and up to 3m internal

dilution) From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade (g/t Au) CH-17-230 3300 3186 63 171 230 172 173 1 26.90 and









178 195 17 0.74 and









212 215 3 1.52 and









223 224 1 47.70 CH-17-231 3175 3190 60 171 236 174 211 37 0.63 CH-17-232 3200 3200 60 171 260 175 177 2 6.38 and









200 212 12 2.25 and









223 224 1 7.76 and









239 240 1 15.05 CH-17-233 3275 3170 73 171 260 177 206 29 1.19 and









238 247 9 2.94 CH-17-237 3250 3200 63 171 233 161 162 1 5.03 and









184 197 13 1.48 and









201 222 21 2.24 and









228 230 2 1.69 CH-17-238 3525 3130 45 171 130 114 125 11 1.01 CH-17-246 3375 3140 60 171 169 122 127 5 0.73 CH-17-248 3425 3121 63 171 170 92 99 7 0.64 and









104 112 8 0.54 CH-17-250 3375 3120 60 171 152 131 138 7 11.48 incl.









131 132 1 76.70 CH-17-253 3475 3130 45 171 142 104 105 1 10.85 and









110 115 5 2.36 and









119 120 1 122.0 CH-17-255 3450 3140 45 171 151 118 130 12 0.67



1 The Mineral Resource estimate for Cochrane Hill is quoted at a cut-off grade of 0.35g/t. It has an effective date of

July 20, 2017 and was prepared as part of a technical report in accordance with NI 43-101 by Mr. Neil Schofield, a

principal of FSSI (Australia) Pty Ltd, released on September 1, 2017 on SEDAR.

True width of the mineralization is approximately 75-85% of the down-hole width depending on dip of the drill hole.

Particularly notable from these results is the strong mineralization again intersected at depth to the northeast beneath previous drilling, for example: 13m @ 1.48g/t in CH-17-237 followed by 21m @ 2.24g/t, and 29m @ 1.19g/t in CH-17-233 followed by 9m @ 2.94g/t. Together with assay results previously reported, these intersections describe a robust zone of mineralization over at least 250m strike length (at approximately 3050E to 3300E) and about 180m vertically below surface. Mineralized intervals within this zone from drill holes presently and previously reported (CH-17-225, 227, 229-233, 235, 237 and 239) have a combined down-hole width per drill hole averaging 30m (true width of about 22m) and a weighted average grade of 2.75g/t. This zone is open at depth and to the east at this elevation.

Further drilling is now being planned to test the depth and easterly extensions of this zone later this year. As can be seen in the attached long section the pit designed in the Pre-Feasibility Study Jan 2018 is relatively shallow with a maximum depth of 175m. This new zone below the current pit design has potential to add high value ounces to the current in-pit resource.

Nature of the mineralization:

The Cochrane Hill deposit is a fairly predictable and continuous tabular body dipping about 70o to the north with an average true width of approximately 15-20m. Host rocks are moderately silicified greywacke and argillite protoliths metamorphosed to upper amphibolite facies with frequent layer-parallel quartz veining. Free gold is commonly observed, and in association with pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite.

Technical Disclosure

All assays by default are 50g charge fire assays of 1kg pulverized sub-sample split from -2mm crushed parent of half, sawn 1m NQ core, with 1-in-10 duplicate assays of the same pulp. Standards and blind blanks are routinely inserted. Sample preparation and assaying is conducted at the Sudbury and Vancouver laboratories of ALS Canada Ltd, an entity having no other relationship with the Company. Core recovery is estimated for each metre and averages >98%. Standards, blind blanks and duplicate assay results are acceptable.

Wally Bucknell, Director of Exploration to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Further updates will be provided in due course and as new information comes to hand.

