East Asia Accomplishes Significant Milestone

VANCOUVER, B.C. / TheNewswire / April 4, 2018 East Asia Minerals Corporation (TSXV-EAS) (the "Company") announces approval of the PT Tambang Mas Sangihe ("TMS") Work Plan and Budget 2018 ("RKAB 2018") by the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources ("MEMR").

The approval of the TMS RKAB 2018 is the first significant milestone for the development of the Sangihe Project into an operational gold mine with the second significant milestone to achieve being the approval of the Indonesian Feasibility Study ("IFS") and AMDAL Environmental Report ("AMDAL Report"), both of which will be submitted to the MEMR for approval this month. Following the approval of the IFS and AMDAL Report, the final milestone to be achieved will be the approval of a production license for the Sangihe Project.

The AMDAL Report has been completed and been reviewed by the Company. The IFS should be completed early April.

Since the last update provided to shareholders on February 14, 2017, the Company has also:

--commenced the search for new office space in Jakarta to accommodate the increase in staff required for the construction and production phase;

--started the search for used drill rigs to be used for exploration infill drilling once production has commenced;

--received additional carbon column test results for hole BIM23 of 100% gold recovery and 19% silver and hole BIM52 of 91% gold recovery and 25% silver;

--successfully renewed, for five years, the business domicile (licence) for TMS;

--commenced the search to locate potential office, guesthouse, warehouse and storage facilities on Sangihe Island; and

--commenced the interview process to hire a human resource manager, general manager and accounting manager in preparation for the construction and production activity on Sangihe island.

In mid-March, senior management & the CEO of the Company visited Sangihe Island and accomplished the following:

--launched drone to take aerial photographs and videos for mapping purposes of the Bowone mine site, Binebase mine site and construction launch site;

--inspected the geotechnical and hydrogeological drill hole which had been drilled at the Bowone camp;

--examined some of the core from the hole and noted that the water table level in the drill hole is more than adequate for production purposes; and

--met with the head of the Bowone Village who has indicated his support for the project.

Terry Filbert, CEO commented, "We are very pleased with the progress made in the last few months and are well positioned to immediately commence construction once the AMDAL and IFS reports are approved by the Indonesian government.

The Company's focus is on completing the IFS and AMDAL Report as once they are submitted and accepted by the MEMR, construction of the mining facilities and infrastructure can begin at the Sangihe Project. The Company anticipates making a decision for gold processing and production to begin in 2018. The IFS is not a feasibility study as defined by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and as required by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") but is required under Indonesian law in order to obtain a licence to construct a production facility. The Company cautions readers that the any production decision made by the Company will not be based on a NI 43-101 feasibility study of mineral reserves that demonstrates economic and technical viability and as such, there may be involved increased uncertainty and various technological and economic risks outlined in the "forward looking statement" below.

Frank Rocca, BAppSc.(Geology), MAusIMM, MAIG, Chief Geologist of East Asia Minerals Corp. is the Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approves the content of this release.

Sangihe Project



The Sangihe gold-copper project is located on the island of Sangihe off the northern coast of Sulawesi and has an existing NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource of 114,700 indicated and 105,000 inferred ounces of gold. The Company's 70-percent interest in the Sangihe-mineral-tenement contract of work ("CoW") is held through PT Tambang Mas Sangihe ("PTTMS"). The remaining 30-percent interest in PTTMS is held by three unaffiliated Indonesian corporations. The term of the Sangihe CoW agreement is for 30 years upon commencement of the production phase of the project.

East Asia Minerals Corp.

Per: "Terry Filbert"

Terry Filbert, Chairman & CEO

For further information, contact Mark Sommer at 1-604-684-2183, info@eastasiaminerals.com or visit the Company's website at www.eastasiaminerals.com

