VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. - Funding Update - Warrant Exercise

VANCOUVER, April 4, 2018 /CNW/ - VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: "VRB") (the "Company") is pleased to report that it has received $337,018 CDN from the exercise of 5,524,545 share purchase warrants with exercise prices ranging between 0.06 and 0.10 cents.

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is an innovative process technology and mining company dedicated to commercializing new methods to sustainably recover critical metals. The energy of tomorrow will be radically different than the past. Innovation will prove essential to meeting the world's growing energy needs sustainably. Vanadium electrolyte is the key to sustainable energy storage and the wide-spread deployment of renewable energy. VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Process Technology is the world's first environmentally sustainable, high-yield, high-efficiency process for recovering vanadium, titanium and iron from virtually any vanadium-bearing source, including waste. VanadiumCorp also holds a significant vanadium-titanium-iron bearing resource base in mining friendly Quebec, Canada.

