VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. - Funding Update - Warrant Exercise

VANCOUVER, April 4, 2018 /CNW/ - VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: "VRB") (the "Company") is pleased to report that it has received $337,018 CDN from the exercise of 5,524,545 share purchase warrants with exercise prices ranging between 0.06 and 0.10 cents.
About VanadiumCorp VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is an innovative process technology and mining company dedicated to commercializing new methods to sustainably recover critical metals. The energy of tomorrow will be radically different than the past. Innovation will prove essential to meeting the world's growing energy needs sustainably. Vanadium electrolyte is the key to sustainable energy storage and the wide-spread deployment of renewable energy. VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Process Technology is the world's first environmentally sustainable, high-yield, high-efficiency process for recovering vanadium, titanium and iron from virtually any vanadium-bearing source, including waste. VanadiumCorp also holds a significant vanadium-titanium-iron bearing resource base in mining friendly Quebec, Canada.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.
Contact Contact VanadiumCorp: Adriaan Bakker, President and Chief Executive Officer, By phone: 604-385-4489, By email: ab@vanadiumcorp.com, Website: www.vanadiumcorp.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts, in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"