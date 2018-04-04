Tinka announces closing of bought deal financing

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, April 4, 2018 /CNW/ - Tinka Resources Ltd. (TSXV & BVL: TK) (OTCPK: TKRFF) (the "Company" or "Tinka") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal financing, including the exercise in full of the underwriters' over-allotment option. A total of 16,790,000 units (the "Units") of Tinka were sold at a price of C$0.48 per Unit (the "Offering Price"), for aggregate gross proceeds of C$8,059,200 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consisted of one (1) common share (a "Common Share") and one-half (0.5) of a common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.75 at any time prior to April 4, 2019.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund exploration expenditures and related costs related to the Phase 1 recommended work program at the Company's Ayawilca Project in Peru, for further exploratory drilling at the Ayawilca Project as well as for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The Offering was completed through a syndicate of underwriters led by GMP Securities L.P. and including Canaccord Genuity Corp., Beacon Securities Limited, CIBC World Markets Inc., and Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters"). The Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering.

Concurrent with the Offering, the Company is undertaking a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 14,000,000 Units at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of up to C$6,720,000 to i) certain existing shareholders pursuant to the exercise of pre-emptive rights, and ii) certain Peruvian and other purchasers. The Private Placement is expected to close on or about April 6, 2018.

About Tinka Resources Limited

Tinka is an exploration and development company with its flagship property being the 100%-owned Ayawilca carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) in the zinc-lead-silver belt of central Peru, 200 kilometres northeast of Lima. The Ayawilca Zinc Zone has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 42.7Mt at 6.0% zinc, 0.2% lead, 17 g/t silver & 79 g/t indium, and a Tin Zone Inferred Mineral Resource of 10.5 Mt at 0.6 % tin, 0.2% copper & 12 g/t silver (November 2017).

The scientific and technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed by Dr. Graham Carman, President and CEO of the Company who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

