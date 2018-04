Energold Drilling to Hold Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Results Conference Call on April 18, 2018

Trading Symbol: "EGD: TSX.V"

VANCOUVER, April 4, 2018 /CNW/ - Energold Drilling Corp. (EGD: TSX.V) ("Energold" or "the Company" or "Energold Group"), a leading worldwide drilling operator and manufacturer will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 4:15 p.m. EDT. A question and answer session for analysts and investors will follow management's comments. Energold will be issuing a press release with the financial results earlier the same day, before market open.

To access the conference call by telephone, dial (647) 689-4231 or (833) 297-9922. Please connect 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.

About Energold Drilling Corp.

Energold Drilling Corp. is a leading global specialty drilling company that services the mining, energy, infrastructure, geothermal, water and manufacturing sectors in 25 countries. Specializing in a socially and environmentally sensitive approach to drilling, Energold provides a comprehensive range of drilling services from early stage exploration to onsite operations as well as manufacturing.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to proposed activities, work programs and future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the effects of general economic conditions, a reduction in the demand for the Company's drilling services, the price of commodities, changing foreign exchange rates, actions by government authorities, the failure to find economically viable acquisition targets, title matters, environmental matters, reliance on key personnel, the ability for operational and other reasons to complete proposed activities and work programs, the need for additional financing and the timing and amount of expenditures. Energold Drilling Corp. does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

