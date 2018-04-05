Mechel Reports the 2017 Financial Results

Consolidated revenue – 299.1 bln rubles (+8% compared to FY2016)

EBITDA* - 81.1 bln rubles (+23% compared to FY2016)

Profit attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO – 11.6 bln rubles

MOSCOW, April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mechel PAO (MOEX:MTLR) (NYSE:MTL), a leading Russian mining and steel group, announces financial results for the full year 2017.

Mechel PAO’s Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov commented:

“The 2017 financial results exceeded those of 2016. High coal prices greatly supported our mining division’s results. The steel division last year had to work in a more difficult environment, but by the end of the year the situation stabilized and the division attained good results.

“Metallurgical coal prices in 2017 were influenced by a large number of different factors, including weather cataclysms in Australia, China’s policy of regulating mining and steelmaking volumes, production and shipping problems in Australia’s mines and ports. As a result, coking coal prices were fluctuating very widely, with the annual average greatly exceeding expectations.

“The steel product market was less volatile, though the first and the second halves of the year were markedly different insofar as prices for finished products and production costs were concerned. The beginning of the year was characterized by high costs as coal and iron ore prices spiked, even as many products in our range met with weak demand and low price levels. The situation improved only in the second half of the year.

“One of our mining division’s key challenges was restoration of its mining volumes which have declined due to the lack of a sufficient amount of coal prepared for extraction. Starting in the second half of 2017 and throughout this year’s first quarter, we took steps to increase stripping operations by acquiring new equipment, actively funding repairs and bringing in contractors with equipment of their own.

“Last year, we have acquired and launched dozens of machines for our mines, open pits and washing plants, as well as modernized our environment-protection equipment. That includes 55 new equipment units for our Yakutia assets alone, including 5 excavators and 23 BelAZ trucks. This year more new equipment is forthcoming, which will enable us to step up mining volumes and take better advantage of the favorable market situation.

“The steel division consistently worked on optimizing its product range. Due to a decrease in the share of low-margin product sales, we increased output of high-value added products — structural steel, flat products, rails, stampings and forgings, products from specialty steels, and hardware from high-alloyed and stainless steels.

“The Group’s capital investment in 2017 totaled 11 billion rubles, including leasing, which is 25% more than the previous year. Our plans for 2018 include a further increase in capital investment.”

* EBITDA - Adjusted EBITDA. Please find the calculation of the Adjusted EBITDA and other non-IFRS measures used here and hereafter in Attachment A.

Consolidated Results For The Full Year 2017

Mln rubles FY 2017 FY 2016 % 4Q’17 3Q’17 % Revenue

from external customers 299,113 276,009 8 % 76,316 73,413 4 % Operating profit 57,167 42,690 34 % 10,752 15,738 -32 % EBITDA 81,106 66,164 23 % 21,966 18,913 16 % EBITDA, margin 27 % 24 % 29 % 26 % Profit

attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO 11,557 7,126 62 % 443 6,120 -93 %

Mining Segment

Mechel-Mining Management Company OOO’s Chief Executive Officer Pavel Shtark noted:

“This past year was successful for the mining division with regard to financial results. The division’s revenue has grown by 12% year-on-year, EBITDA went up by 47%, and EBITDA margin reached 43%.

“This improvement was due to a favorable market conditions. The metallurgical coal market was highly volatile in 2017, with spot prices fluctuating from $141 to $314 per tonne through the year. Nevertheless, coal prices in 2017 have well exceeded the 2016 price level. For example, the average price on quarterly contracts for high-quality hard coking coal was some $210 FOB Australia, which is $96 or 84% higher than in 2016. Late 2017 was characterized by an upward price dynamics for high-quality coking coal. In November 2017 prices again topped $200 and remained over this level until the end of March 2018. As a result, contract prices for premium coking coal demonstrated further growth in 1Q2018 and reached $237 per tonne.

“At the same time, there were factors that hampered the positive dynamics of our financial results. We were faced with occasional wagon shortages and natural disasters such as the Far East flooding. A decrease in coal mining and sales volumes had its impact on the division’s results. Starting the mid-2017, the division’s facilities are implementing a large-scale program to restore production volumes.

“We also plan to increase mining volumes by further developing Elga Coal Complex. Production plans for the Elga deposit in 2018 include mining volumes growth by nearly a quarter, up to nearly 5.3 million tonnes. High-quality coking coal will account for three quarters of this total volume.”

Mln rubles FY 2017 FY 2016 % 4Q’17 3Q’17 % Revenue

from external customers 100,129 89,647 12 % 25,444 23,166 10 % Revenue

inter-segment 42,286 31,907 33 % 9,312 9,706 -4 % EBITDA 61,425 41,884 47 % 14,098 12,764 10 % EBITDA, margin 43 % 34 % 41 % 39 %

Steel Segment

Mechel-Steel Management Company OOO’s Chief Executive Officer Andrey Ponomarev noted:

“For the steel division, the past year was uneven. The first two quarters saw weak markets and high commodity prices. In the third quarter the market situation improved and remained stable until the year’s end. Prices for steel products consolidated, production costs went back to normal. As a result, profitability in the last two quarters rebounded, but overall 2017 results were weaker than in 2016, with EBITDA down by 19% year-on-year.

“In 2017 the division’s revenue went up by 7% year-on-year. This was largely due to changes in our production and sales structure. We have almost entirely given up on selling billets and wire rod and reduced rebar sales by 11%. At the same time, rail sales went up by 18%, sales of the universal rolling mill’s other structural shapes by 33%, stainless long steel by 16%, flat steel by 17%, forgings by 18% and stampings by 28%. Thus, sales of high value-added products demonstrated growth, which had its positive impact on the whole division’s profitability and make its results more resistant to market volatility.

“In order to further improve our product range, we continue to master new types of high value added products in demand by market. For example, last year Beloretsk Metallurgical Plant designed and produced new types of ropes, rope wires, stainless wire and bar of various sizes from more than 10 alloyed and high-alloyed steels. Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant increased exports of the universal rolling mill’s new products after they earned European quality certificates.”

Mln rubles FY 2017 FY 2016 % 4Q’17 3Q’17 % Revenue

from external customers 172,760 161,639 7 % 43,383 44,422 -2 % Revenue

inter-segment 7,622 7,254 5 % 2,209 1,673 32 % EBITDA 18,817 23,172 -19 % 6,642 6,101 9 % EBITDA, margin 10 % 14 % 15 % 13 %

Power Segment

Mechel-Energo OOO’s Chief Executive Officer Petr Pashnin noted:

“On the whole, production and sales of the division’s key products changed little year-on-year. Positive dynamics in our revenues, both from third parties and within the group, and EBITDA was due primarily to a planned growth of electricity and heat tariffs in 2017. Also, the price growth exceeded the increase in production costs.”

Mln rubles FY 2017 FY 2016 % 4Q’17 3Q’17 % Revenue

from external customers 26,224 24,723 6 % 7,489 5,825 29 % Revenue

inter-segment 16,338 15,903 3 % 4,427 3,438 29 % EBITDA 2,308 1,662 39 % 1,319 23 EBITDA, margin 5 % 4 % 11 % 0 %

The management of Mechel will host a conference call today at 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (4:00 p.m. London time, 11 a.m. New York time) to review Mechel’s financial results and comment on current operations. The call may be accessed via the Internet at http://www.mechel.com, under the Investor Relations section.

Mechel is an international mining and steel company. Its products are marketed in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa. Mechel unites producers of coal, iron ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, heat and electric power. All of its enterprises work in a single production chain, from raw materials to high value-added products.

Attachments to the FY 2017 Earnings Press Release

Attachment A

Non-IFRS financial measures. This press release includes financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRS, as well as other financial measures referred to as non-IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for the information prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA) represents profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO before Depreciation, depletion and amortization, Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net, Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and finance lease payments, Finance income, Net result on the disposal of non-current assets, Impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, Write-off of accounts receivable, Provision (reversal of provision) for doubtful accounts, Write-off of inventories to net realisable value, Loss (profit) after tax from discontinued operations, net, Net result on the disposal of subsidiaries, Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, Income tax expense (benefit), Pension service cost and actuarial loss, other related expenses, Other fines and penalties, Gain on restructuring and forgiveness of accounts payable and write-off of accounts payable with expired legal term and Other one-off items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of our Revenue. Our adjusted EBITDA may not be similar to EBITDA measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement under IFRS and should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information contained in our consolidated statement of profit (loss). We believe that our adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because it is an indicator of the strength and performance of our ongoing business operations, including our ability to fund discretionary spending such as capital expenditures, acquisitions and other investments and our ability to incur and service debt. While depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets are considered operating expenses under IFRS, these expenses primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with non-current assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Our adjusted EBITDA calculation is commonly used as one of the bases for investors, analysts and credit rating agencies to evaluate and compare the periodic and future operating performance and value of companies within the metals and mining industry.

Adjusted profit (loss) represents profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO before Impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, Loss (profit) after tax from discontinued operations, net, Net result on the disposal of subsidiaries, Effect on loss attributable to non-controlling interests, Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net, Pension service cost and actuarial loss, other related expenses, Other fines and penalties, Gain on restructuring and forgiveness of accounts payable and write-off of accounts payable with expired legal term and Other one-off items. Our adjusted profit (loss) may not be similar to adjusted profit (loss) measures of other companies. Adjusted profit (loss) is not a measurement under IFRS and should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information contained in our consolidated statement of profit (loss). We believe that our adjusted profit (loss) provides useful information to investors because it is an indicator of the strength and performance of our ongoing business operations. While impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets is considered operating expenses under IFRS, these expenses represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Our adjusted profit (loss) calculation is used as one of the bases for investors, analysts and credit rating agencies to evaluate and compare the periodic and future operating performance and value of companies within the metals and mining industry.

Our calculations of Net debt, excluding fines and penalties on overdue amounts** and trade working capital are presented below:

Mln rubles 31.12.2017 31.12.2016 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings, excluding interest payable, fines and penalties on overdue amounts 380,541 395,571 Interest payable 20,420 16,916 Non-current interest-bearing loans and borrowings 17,360 11,644 Other non-current financial liabilities 40,916 36,740 Other current financial liabilities 734 - less Cash and cash equivalents (2,452 ) (1,689 ) Net debt, excluding finance lease liabilities, fines and penalties on overdue amounts 457,519 459,182 Current finance lease liabilities 7,476 10,175 Non-current finance lease liabilities 1,878 421 Net debt, excluding fines and penalties on overdue amounts 466,873 469,778 Mln rubles 31.12.2017 31.12.2016 Trade and other receivables 18,762 19,054 Inventories 37,990 35,227 Other current assets 7,589 6,942 Income tax receivables 107 686 Trade current assets 64,448 61,909 Trade and other payables 33,469 40,985 Advances received 4,385 3,815 Provisions and other current liabilities 3,428 3,515 Taxes and similar charges payable other than income tax 6,696 9,195 Income tax payable 4,578 2,552 Trade current liabilities 52,556 60,062 Trade working capital 11,892 1,847

** Calculations of Net debt could be differ from indicators calculated in accordance with loan agreements upon dependence on definitions in such agreements.

EBITDA can be reconciled to our consolidated statement of profit (loss) as follows:

Consolidated Results Mining

Segment *** Steel

Segment*** Power Segment*** Mln rubles 12m 2017 12m 2016 12m 2017 12m 2016 12m 2017 12m 2016 12m 2017 12m 2016 Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO 11,557 7,126 18,188 1,797 (5,130 ) 6,399 (59 ) (517 ) Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 14,227 13,714 7,979 7,912 5,800 5,435 448 367 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (4,237 ) (25,947 ) (4,379 ) (14,960 ) 144 (10,904 ) (2 ) (83 ) Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and finance leases

payments 47,610 54,240 34,546 39,345 14,136 17,411 880 1,078 Finance income (633 ) (1,176 ) (1,810 ) (2,482 ) (717 ) (2,234 ) (57 ) (54 ) Net result on the disposal of non-current assets, impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets,

write-off of accounts receivable, provision (reversal of provision) for doubtful accounts and write-off of

inventories to net realisable value 7,334 8,447 4,443 2,584 2,406 5,389 486 474 Loss (profit) after tax for the year from discontinued operations, net - 426 - - - 406 - 20 Net result on the disposal of subsidiaries (470 ) (194 ) (470 ) - - (194 ) - - Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 1,013 1,706 407 511 417 1,056 189 139 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,150 4,893 2,023 5,019 800 (265 ) 327 139 Pension service cost and actuarial loss, other related expenses (33 ) (171 ) (58 ) (198 ) 22 26 3 2 Other fines and penalties 2,551 1,396 941 556 1,512 742 98 98 Gain on restructuring and forgiveness of accounts payable and write-off of accounts payable with expired

legal term (963 ) (115 ) (385 ) (19 ) (573 ) (95 ) (5 ) (1 ) Other one-off items - 1,819 - 1,819 - - - - EBITDA 81,106 66,164 61,425 41,884 18,817 23,172 2,308 1,662 EBITDA, margin 27 % 24 % 43 % 34 % 10 % 14 % 5 % 4 % Mln rubles 12m 2017 12m 2016 12m 2017 12m 2016 12m 2017 12m 2016 12m 2017 12m 2016 Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO 11,557 7,126 18,188 1,797 (5,130 ) 6,399 (59 ) (517 ) Add: Impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets 6,081 5,202 3,801 1,336 2,280 3,866 - - Loss (profit) after tax for the year from discontinued operations, net - 426 - - - 406 - 20 Net result on the disposal of subsidiaries (470 ) (194 ) (470 ) - - (194 ) - - Effect on loss attributable to non-controlling interests (453 ) (109 ) (240 ) - (213 ) (109 ) - - Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (4,237 ) (25,947 ) (4,379 ) (14,960 ) 144 (10,904 ) (2 ) (83 ) Pension service cost and actuarial loss, other related expenses (33 ) (171 ) (58 ) (198 ) 22 26 3 2 Other fines and penalties 2,551 1,396 941 556 1,512 742 98 98 Gain on restructuring and forgiveness of accounts payable and write-off of accounts payable with expired

legal term (963 ) (115 ) (385 ) (19 ) (573 ) (95 ) (5 ) (1 ) Other one-off items - 1,819 - 1,819 - - - - Adjusted profit (loss), net of income tax 14,033 (10,567 ) 17,398 (9,669 ) (1,958 ) 137 35 (481 ) Operating profit 57,167 42,690 48,191 31,012 9,154 11,531 1,267 701 Add: Impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets 6,081 5,202 3,801 1,336 2,280 3,866 - - Loss on write-off of non-current assets 321 1,953 135 863 145 1,089 41 1 Pension service cost and actuarial loss, other related expenses (33 ) (171 ) (58 ) (198 ) 22 26 3 2 Other fines and penalties 2,551 1,396 941 556 1,512 742 98 98 Other one-off items - 1,819 - 1,819 - - - - Adjusted operating profit 66,087 52,889 53,010 35,388 13,113 17,254 1,409 802 *** including inter-segment operations



Consolidated Results Mining

Segment *** Steel

Segment*** Power Segment*** Mln rubles 4q

2017 3q

2017 4q

2017 3q

2017 4q

2017 3q

2017 4q

2017 3q

2017 Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO 443 6,120 1,316 6,175 (1,303 ) 487 522 (569 ) Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,185 3,813 1,716 2,185 1,353 1,528 116 101 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (635 ) (1,797 ) (715 ) (2,168 ) 81 372 (1 ) (1 ) Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and finance leases payments 11,337 12,177 8,094 8,728 3,454 3,709 215 216 Finance income (140 ) (51 ) (407 ) (361 ) (145 ) (150 ) (13 ) (12 ) Net result on the disposal of non-current assets, impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, write-off of accounts receivable, provision (reversal of provision) for doubtful accounts and write-off of inventories to net realisable value 6,531 (454 ) 3,933 11 2,418 (523 ) 180 58 Net result on the disposal of subsidiaries 4 (478 ) 4 (478 ) - - - - Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 168 160 22 (207 ) 36 269 110 96 Income tax expense (benefit) 344 (821 ) 134 (1,234 ) (31 ) 357 241 55 Pension service cost and actuarial loss, other related expenses (128 ) 32 (133 ) 25 5 6 - 1 Other fines and penalties 1,659 293 465 104 1,243 110 (49 ) 79 Gain on restructuring and forgiveness of accounts payable and write-off of accounts payable with expired legal term (802 ) (81 ) (331 ) (17 ) (469 ) (64 ) (2 ) (1 ) Other one-off items - - - - - - - - EBITDA 21,966 18,913 14,098 12,764 6,642 6,101 1,319 23 EBITDA, margin 29 % 26 % 41 % 39 % 15 % 13 % 11 % 0 % Mln rubles 4q

2017 3q

2017 4q

2017 3q

2017 4q

2017 3q

2017 4q

2017 3q

2017 Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO 443 6,120 1,316 6,175 (1,303 ) 487 522 (569 ) Add: Impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets 6,081 - 3,801 - 2,280 - - - Net result on the disposal of subsidiaries 4 (478 ) 4 (478 ) - - - - Effect on loss attributable to non-controlling interests (453 ) - (240 ) - (213 ) - - - Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (635 ) (1,797 ) (715 ) (2,168 ) 81 372 (1 ) (1 ) Pension service cost and actuarial loss, other related expenses (128 ) 32 (133 ) 25 5 6 - 1 Other fines and penalties 1,659 293 465 104 1,243 110 (49 ) 79 Gain on restructuring and forgiveness of accounts payable and write-off of accounts payable with expired

legal term (802 ) (81 ) (331 ) (17 ) (469 ) (64 ) (2 ) (1 ) Other one-off items - - - - - - - - Adjusted profit (loss), net of income tax 6,169 4,089 4,167 3,641 1,624 911 470 (491 ) Operating profit (loss) 10,752 15,738 8,116 10,874 1,663 5,041 1,066 (203 ) Add: Impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets 6,081 - 3,801 - 2,280 - - - Loss on write-off of non-current assets 170 4 69 4 91 - 10 - Pension service cost and actuarial loss, other related expenses (128 ) 32 (133 ) 25 5 6 - 1 Other fines and penalties 1,659 293 465 104 1,243 110 (49 ) 79 Other one-off items - - - - - - - - Adjusted operating profit (loss) 18,534 16,067 12,318 11,007 5,282 5,157 1,027 (123 ) *** including inter-segment operations

Attachment B

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT (LOSS) AND

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles, unless stated otherwise) Year ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2017 2016 Continuing operations Revenue 299,113 276,009 Cost of sales (160,356 ) (146,322 ) Gross profit 138,757 129,687 Selling and distribution expenses (55,686 ) (56,233 ) Loss on write-off of non-current assets (321 ) (1,953 ) Impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets (6,081 ) (5,202 ) Provision for doubtful accounts (332 ) (758 ) Taxes other than income taxes (4,967 ) (5,913 ) Administrative and other operating expenses (15,590 ) (18,791 ) Other operating income 1,387 1,853 Total selling, distribution and operating income and (expenses), net (81,590 ) (86,997 ) Operating profit 57,167 42,690 Finance income 633 1,176 Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and

borrowings and finance leases payments of RUB 1,161 million and

RUB 6,013 million for the periods ended December 31, 2017 and

2016, respectively (47,610 ) (54,240 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 4,237 25,947 Share of profit (loss) of associates, net 18 (17 ) Other income 1,495 598 Other expenses (220 ) (2,003 ) Total other income and (expense), net (41,447 ) (28,539 ) Profit before tax from continuing operations 15,720 14,151 Income tax expense (3,150 ) (4,893 ) Profit for the year from continuing operations 12,570 9,258 Discontinued operations (Loss) profit after tax for the year from discontinued operations, net - (426 ) Profit for the year 12,570 8,832 Attributable to: Equity shareholders of Mechel PAO 11,557 7,126 Non-controlling interests 1,013 1,706 Other comprehensive income Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in

subsequent periods, net of income tax: 313 430 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 313 431 Net loss on available for sale financial assets - (1 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) not to be reclassified to profit

or loss in subsequent periods, net of income tax: 145 (23 ) Re-measurement of defined benefit plans 145 (23 ) Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 458 407 Total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 13,028 9,239 Attributable to: Equity shareholders of Mechel PAO 12,012 7,529 Non-controlling interests 1,016 1,710 Earnings (loss) per share Weighted average number of common shares 416,270,745 416,270,745 Basic and diluted, profit for the year attributable to common equity

shareholders of Mechel PAO 27.76 17.12 Earnings per share from continuing operations (Russian rubles per

share), basic and diluted 27.76 17.99 Loss per share from discontinued operations (Russian rubles per

share) - (0.87 )





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles) December 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 Assets Current assets Inventories 37,990 35,227 Income tax receivables 107 686 Trade and other receivables 18,762 19,054 Other current assets 7,589 6,942 Other current financial assets 562 167 Cash and cash equivalents 2,452 1,689 Total current assets 67,462 63,765 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 197,875 204,353 Mineral licenses 33,240 36,099 Goodwill and other intangible assets 19,211 18,355 Investments in associates 283 265 Deferred tax assets 96 1,502 Other non-current assets 758 891 Non-current financial assets 202 235 Total non-current assets 251,665 261,700 Total assets 319,127 325,465 Equity and liabilities Current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings, including interest payable, fines and

penalties on overdue amounts of RUB 41,992 million and RUB 38,594

million as of December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively 422,533 434,165 Trade and other payables 33,469 40,985 Finance lease liabilities 7,476 10,175 Income tax payable 4,578 2,552 Taxes and similar charges payable other than income tax 6,696 9,195 Advances received 4,385 3,815 Other current financial liabilities 734 - Other current liabilities 69 19 Pension obligations 849 944 Provisions 3,359 3,496 Total current liabilities 484,148 505,346 Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 17,360 11,644 Finance lease liabilities 1,878 421 Income tax payable - 540 Other non-current financial liabilities 40,916 36,740 Other non-current liabilities 138 159 Pension obligations 3,512 3,501 Provisions 3,814 3,420 Deferred tax liabilities 11,494 16,282 Total non-current liabilities 79,112 72,707 Total liabilities 563,260 578,053 Equity Common shares 4,163 4,163 Preferred shares 833 833 Additional paid-in capital 24,378 28,326 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,303 848 Accumulated deficit (283,743 ) (294,444 ) Equity attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO (253,066 ) (260,274 ) Non-controlling interests 8,933 7,686 Total equity (244,133 ) (252,588 ) Total equity and liabilities 319,127 325,465



