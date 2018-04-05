TORONTO, April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Badger Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:TUF) (“Honey Badger” or the “Company”) announces that it has completed the previously announced airborne geophysical survey at its Thunder Bay Silver Project located in the Lakehead Region, west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.



Beaver Silver Property airborne magnetics survey results





The airborne magnetics on the Beaver Silver Property identified numerous targets that exhibit the same response as the historic Beaver Mine “Five-element” vein (Figure 1) that was intercepted in the first two boreholes of the current 1,500 m drilling program (March 28, 2018 News Release). “Five-element” veins are defined as polymetallic veins that can contain, amongst others, silver, cobalt, copper, nickel, lead and zinc.

Geophysics results from the Silver Mountain and Mink properties are pending.

Quentin Yarie, Honey Badger’s President and CEO commented: “The magnetic survey of the Beaver Mine area has mapped numerous targets along the trend of the historic Beaver Mine. Furthermore, the magnetic trends associated with the known mineralization at the Beaver Mine are replicated elsewhere on the property. Our current drill program is designed to test some of these locations.”

About the Thunder Bay Silver Project

The Thunder Bay Silver Project is comprised of 3 properties - the Beaver Silver, Silver Mountain, and Mink properties, located between 25 km and 70 km southwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The respective name of each property refers to the name of the main historical silver mine within or near the property boundaries. Over 5,000,000 ounces of silver were produced in the region, mostly pre-1890, well before the advent of modern exploration techniques and mining practices. Honey Badger is the early mover in consolidating key ground in this historic silver camp that has strong potential for polymetallic mineralization.

There are two main vein groups in the region - the Mainland and Island Vein groups. These vein groups are polymetallic “Five-element” veins, historically mined for silver, cobalt, copper, nickel, lead and zinc. Some of the veins also produced gold. The geological setting of the region parallels the other major silver district in Ontario, the Cobalt Silver District located in and around the town of Cobalt. Historic grades from the Mainland Vein group include up to 1.4% cobalt and 25% nickel (historic assay results from Geological Survey of Canada Report, 1889).

Qualified Person

Quentin Yarie, P Geo. is the qualified person responsible for preparing, supervising and approving the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About Honey Badger Exploration Inc.

Honey Badger Exploration is a gold and base-metals exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with properties in Quebec and Ontario. The Company’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TUF”.

For more information, please visit our website at http://www.honeybadgerexp.com.

Or contact:

Quentin Yarie, President & CEO, (416) 364-7029, qyarie@honeybadgerexp.com

Or

Mia Boiridy, Investor Relations, (416) 364-7029, mboiridy@honeybadgerexp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0edd3e5d-239d-4a16-bd17-2486ec560305



