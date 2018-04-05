Lithium Americas Provides Updated Resource Estimate for the Lithium Nevada Project

Highlights:

Increases Measured and Indicated resource by approximately 80% from the 2016 resource estimate establishing Lithium Nevada as the largest and highest-grade known claystone lithium resource in the United States.

Updates the Measured and Indicated resource to 6.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at 2,917 ppm Li and the Inferred resource to 2.3 million tonnes of LCE at 2,932 ppm Li.

Identifies extension of high grade (average 3,998 ppm Li) and near-surface lithium mineralization adjacent and northwest of the proposed 2012 pit boundary.

Successfully completed process test work to confirm the production of high-value lithium products using acid leaching on lithium-bearing claystone.

On track to release results of NI 43-101 Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) by the end of Q2 2018.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX:LAC) (NYSE:LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an updated mineral resource estimate (the “Resource Estimate”) on the Thacker Pass deposit (previously Zone 1) (“Thacker Pass”) of the Lithium Nevada Project (the “Lithium Nevada Project” or the “Project”) located in the McDermitt Caldera, Nevada, USA. The Resource Estimate was prepared pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). At a cut-off of 2,000 parts per million lithium (“ppm Li”), the updated Resource Estimate consists of a Measured and Indicated Resource of 385 million tonnes grading 2,917 ppm Li for 6.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (“LCE”) and an Inferred Resource of 147 million tonnes grading 2,932 ppm Li for 2.3 million tonnes of LCE (Table 1).

The updated Resource Estimate will be incorporated into a Preliminary Feasibility Study (the “PFS”) on the Lithium Nevada Project with results on track to be released by the end of Q2 2018. For more information on the Lithium Nevada Project and team, please refer to the press release dated October 23, 2017.

“Exploration work in 2017 has successfully expanded the lithium resource at the Lithium Nevada Project. More specifically, the results reveal additional high-grade and near surface lithium mineralization northwest of the original pit area that was proposed in 2012,” commented Alexi Zawadzki, Lithium Americas’ President of North American Operations. “We are pleased that the 2017 Exploration Program has achieved the goal of demonstrating scalability of the Project in an area we believe minimizes permitting and schedule risks.”

Table 1: Mineral Resource Statement for Lithium Nevada - Thacker Pass Deposit(1)(2)(3)

June 2016 April 2018 Category Tonnage Avg. Li

(ppm) LCE Tonnage Avg. Li

(ppm) LCE (000 t) (000 t) (000 t) (000 t) Measured 50,753 3,120 843 242,150 2,948 3,800 Indicated 164,046 2,850 2,489 143,110 2,864 2,182 Measured and Indicated 214,799 2,914 3,332 385,260 2,917 5,982 Inferred 124,890 2,940 1,954 147,440 2,932 2,301

Notes:

1. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resource will be converted into mineral reserves.

2. Resources presented at a 2,000 ppm Li cut-off grade.

3. The conversion factor for lithium metal (100%) to LCE is 5.323.

A new geologic and grade block model was created using the historical and 2017 drilling information. Calculation of the updated Resource Estimate was performed using a cut-off of 2,000 ppm Li, the same cut-off used in the June 2016 Independent Technical Report for the Lithium Nevada Property, Nevada, USA.

2017 Exploration Program

The intent of the 2017 Exploration Program was to identify a resource of scale in the Thacker Pass area (formerly Zone 1) of the Lithium Nevada Project, where habitat quality is substantially lower than in the Montana Mountains to the north (Figure 1a). In Thacker Pass, 77 exploration holes totaling 6,653 meters were drilled, a seismic survey was conducted and the surface geology of the project was remapped.

The drilling data is presented in Table 2 and the locations of the exploration holes are presented in Figures 3a and 3b. 13 holes were drilled in the newly defined northwest expansion area (Figure 1b and Figure 4). This area is located northwest of the mine pit that was proposed in a 2012 mine plan. The assay data from all these holes averages 3,998 ppm Li, higher than the assay data from the infill drilling. The ore zone averages 46 m thick in this area (Figure 2).

The 2017 Exploration Program also resulted in the discovery of an area identified as the Southwest Basin (Figure 1b) with high concentrations of Li and minimal overburden. Seven of the exploration holes intersected lithium mineralization.

The 2017 Exploration Program did not intersect the western boundary limit of lithium mineralization in the northwest expansion area. Additional drilling is planned in this area as part of the proposed 2018 Exploration Program (Figure 2). New drilling in 2018 will further explore the lateral extent, thickness and depth of lithium mineralization in unexplored areas east of Thacker Pass.

Preliminary Feasibility Study Update

Lithium Nevada is advancing a PFS, which is being prepared pursuant to NI 43-101, in order to demonstrate the economic potential of producing high-value lithium products from claystone. The Company has successfully completed process test work to validate a conceptual process flowsheet. The process employs low-risk commercially-proven acid leaching, purification and crystallization technologies to efficiently produce lithium products for the battery industry. Lithium Nevada is advancing the engineering design and costing work and is on track to provide the results of the PFS on schedule by the end Q2 2018.

Lithium Nevada Project Timeline

Q2 2018 – advance additional baseline environmental survey

Q2 2018 – release results of PFS

H2 2018 – initiate major mine plan permitting

H2 2018 – commence detailed engineering

Table 2: Lithium Nevada - Thacker Pass 2017 Drilling Data

Hole (LNC-) TD (m) Overburden Length (m)

>2000 ppm Li Li ppm Avg Li ppm Max 001 186.54 20.48 60.32 3311 6100 002 60.96 - - 178 273 003 97.44 - - 271 2480 004 46.36 - - 351 1450 005 60.96 - - 212 990 006 60.96 - - 179 379 007 83.06 - - 129 411 008 76.20 - - 310 1470 009 154.72 218 25.62 2950 4050 010 212.48 - - 481 2550 011 71.84 6.10 25.12 2692 3950 012 54.13 - - 102 690 013 121.92 39.41 29.60 2910 6170 014 76.29 - - 183 1340 015 122.41 3.17 50.44 3221 6340 016 95.28 17.68 35.14 3226 5350 017 45.81 6.58 11.31 3321 5800 018 122.71 3.63 49.40 3005 5820 019 82.75 3.05 58.30 3553 6420 020 78.46 10.52 47.58 3706 6920 021 80.10 6.04 53.59 4083 7660 022 46.51 - - 399 1790 023 46.57 - - 487 2750 024 54.86 17.13 19.38 2926 4980 025 76.99 - - 402 1350 026 95.10 20.63 56.75 3369 5550 027 106.68 6.28 61.14 3555 5870 028 89.18 14.51 58.28 3613 7230 029 107.47 15.85 59.44 3454 5480 030 76.20 8.41 55.87 3310 6880 031 90.74 13.23 59.25 3663 7540 032 80.04 11.06 54.89 3749 7210 033 89.18 9.33 57.76 3729 7620 034 61.75 6.25 46.88 4031 8040 035 40.42 3.54 30.42 4136 7720 036 92.29 3.84 70.71 3377 7440 037 92.23 15.73 56.14 3486 6990 038 95.28 13.81 57.64 3586 6940 039 89.18 12.89 60.29 3545 7500 040 87.69 13.93 61.08 3874 7950 041 45.72 2.53 34.84 3805 7040 042 95.28 15.25 69.24 3453 6990 043 91.01 16.28 61.08 3505 7180 044 89.25 11.46 62.27 3789 6960 045 84.61 16.00 54.53 3841 6910 046 66.54 17.37 39.96 3655 7320 047 88.67 14.54 54.41 3860 7390 048 92.29 16.70 60.44 3587 6900 057 92.29 14.20 61.33 3658 7370 058 95.10 16.00 57.09 3445 7950 059 113.69 6.10 68.67 3352 6170 060 95.34 0 63.67 3363 6620 061 112.07 37.25 56.97 3429 5670 062 96.99 14.87 61.36 3487 6700 063 90.77 22.19 54.86 3655 6450 064 54.19 6.95 33.65 3965 6780 065 95.34 23.44 56.88 3663 6460 066 87.72 13.05 60.81 3741 6640 067 58.77 17.41 22.80 4797 6770 068 92.29 13.26 59.22 3721 6740 069 54.19 11.77 26.46 4445 8440 070 84.67 14.57 57.33 3531 7160 071 101.44 16.18 59.13 3886 7530 072 101.44 21.00 44.99 3741 7920 073 77.05 10.24 29.96 4309 7770 074 90.77 21.37 46.39 3819 6840 075 69.43 8.81 40.36 4199 7690 076 98.33 16.76 55.26 3892 8100 077 74.01 11.58 47.55 3947 7220 078 87.97 13.41 54.25 3869 6770 079 63.61 4.02 40.25 4950 6970 080 94.34 20.03 58.52 3829 7130 081 98.69 - - 30 60 082 90.74 18.41 56.66 3843 7430 083 37.43 0 19.02 3963 5180 084 67.76 6.77 43.83 3777 7540 085 113.63 31.33 63.12 3474 6220

Notes:

Holes 049 through 056 which were drilled to target shallow industrial clay resources for Lithium Americas’ subsidiary, RheoMinerals Inc, were not tested for lithium, and therefore are not presented in this table. All holes are vertical (90o) except for hole LNC-083 (Az: 180o Dip -60o).

Figure Notes: Figure 3a has the same approximate location of the inset box in Figure 1a. The location of Figure 3b is shown by the inset box in Figure 3a.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control



The data collection and analysis procedures employed to develop the information presented in this disclosure use industry-standard quality techniques and procedures.



Sampling procedure and assaying methods were as follows:

Drilled core was brought from the field to the Company’s core shed located in Orovada, Nevada. The boxes of core were logged, photographed, cut and sampled by Company employees and consultants. The geologist determined the length of the assay samples by lithology and averaged 1.73 m. The core was cut in half with diamond blade saws, using fresh water, and half bagged for sampling. For duplicate samples, one half of the core is cut in half again and the two halves are bagged and sampled separately to test sampling and assay precision. Each sample was assigned a unique identification number to ensure security and anonymity. Randomly inserted in the sample stream were QA/QC samples, which represent 10.1% of the total assays. The QA/QC samples include blanks to test for contamination, high and low-grade lithium standards to test for accuracy and duplicates to test for precision.

Drilled core samples were collected from the core shed by ALS Minerals (“ALS”) and transported to their lab in Sparks, Nevada. At ALS, the samples were dried at a maximum temperature of 60 degrees Celsius and the entire sample was then crushed with a jaw crusher to 90% passing a ten-mesh screen. Nominal 250 gram splits were taken for each sample using a rifle splitter. This split is pulverized using a ring mill to 90% passing a 150-mesh screen.

ALS’ analysis included four-acid digestion and inductively coupled atomic emission plasma spectroscopy to ensure that elevated metal concentrations were not present, which would interfere with inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy analyses.

QA/QC protocols included:

High, low and blank standards were inserted in random sampling intervals. These samples were also assigned a blinded sample identification number.

Duplicate samples were taken every 30.48 meters. Each was assigned a blinded identification number.

QA/QC statistical evaluations and results:

Three low grade samples out of 63 assays fell outside the certified two standard deviation. All three were within 20ppm of falling within the two standard deviation criteria. All high-grade samples were within the certified two standard deviations.

All blank standards reported less than 65ppm Lithium.

All assay standards showed minimal bias drift with time.

178 duplicate ¼ core samples, 356 assays, returned a R2 correlation value of 0.9915.

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release relating to the Resource Estimate has been prepared and approved by Louis Fourie, P. Geo., Pri. Sci. Nat., of WorleyParsons Canada Inc., a “Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, and an independent consultant to the Company. Mr. Fourie reviewed or developed the following types of information for the resource calculation:

Geological maps and cross sections;

Block model methods, parameters, tabulations, and model results;

Estimated mining and process costs; and

Resource determination procedures and results to assure reasonable expectation of economic extraction.

Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

All other scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Randal Burns, Senior Project Geologist at Lithium Nevada, and a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101.

Mr. Burns has verified the data disclosed in this news release and no limitations were imposed on the verification process. In the course of data verification, and for purposes of QA/QC, Mr. Burns, among other things, reviewed or developed the following types of information for the deposit:

Geologic maps and cross sections

Block model methods, parameters, tabulations, and model results

Estimated mining and process costs

Resource determination procedures and results to assure reasonable expectation of economic extraction

Sampling procedure and assaying methods

QA/QC protocols and results, including:

• Analysis of inserted standards

• Analysis of inserted blanks

• Confirmation of assays from a check lab

• Reverse Circulation versus Diamond Drilling

• ¼ core sampling and assay versus ½ core sampling and assay

• Spot checks of the data base against original certificates of assay

• Statistical evaluations and studies

Other than as described in the Company's annual filings (which are available at www.sedar.com), there are no known legal, political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the mineral resources at this point of time.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas, together with SQM, is developing the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project, located in Jujuy, Argentina, through its 50% interest in Minera Exar. In addition, Lithium Americas owns 100% of the Lithium Nevada project, and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oil-based drilling fluids, coatings, and specialty chemicals. The Company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol “LAC”.

Forward-looking statements

Statements in this release that are forward-looking information are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the timing and completion of PFS, baseline environmental surveys, the 2018 drill program, major mine plan permitting and detailed engineering work. When used in this document, the words such as “intent”, “target”, “expect”, “estimated” and “scheduled” and similar expressions represent forward-looking information. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information.

All such forward-looking information and statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by Lithium Americas management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. These statements, however, are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information or statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include those described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Lithium Americas’ most recently filed Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filings. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.



