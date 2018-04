CR Capital Real Estate AG: The first phase of construction in Leipzig / Schkeuditz has been sold completely

The first residential units will already be transferred to buyers in April 2018. All new owners will have received the keys to a total of 96 terraced houses by autumn 2018.



The new owners - both institutional investors and owner-occupiers - are delighted by high-quality, affordable living space.



The sales launch for the second phase of construction (approx. 200 units) has already taken place. Construction is slated to commence in the second half of this year.



About CR Capital Real Estate AG:

CR Capital Real Estate AG is a listed urban development company with an investment focus on the Leipzig, Dresden, and Berlin regions. The residential units are situated in prime locations with sophisticated furnishings; they are offered at attractive value-for-money.