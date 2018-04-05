Project 81 Lucas Gold Deposit Update

Toronto, Ontario / April 5, 2018 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTC.PK:NLPXF) is pleased to provide an update on Project 81-Lucas Gold Deposit 2018 Diamond Drilling Campaign. Noble has completed 15 NQ size diamond drill holes totalling 3,183.93m over approximately 650m strike length (Figure 1). The entire core length was sawed in half, sampled, and 3,422 half core samples were submitted to Activation Laboratories (Actlabs) in Timmins for Gold Fire Assay (1A2 analytical package) and 32 element ICP analyses (1E3 analytical package). Assay results are pending.

Noble also discovered a total of 37 historical drillhole collars during this field programme using a CST/Berger Magna-Trak (MT200) LCD metal locator unit. All drill collars were surveyed using SXBlue II+GPS unit which has an accuracy of 30-60cm. All drill collars were sealed and flagged for future references if required.

The main objectives of the 2018 diamond drilling campaign were three fold:

-Firstly, to locate the Au mineralized Pyrite+/-Chert+/-Quartz unit described in the historical drilling and to trace it along strike for approximately 650m of the 1700m strike length as interpreted from Airborne EM and MAG Surveys.

-Secondly, to determine the attitude and displacement of this mineralized unit with respect to the extensive faulting and displacement interpreted from historical drilling and Airborne Geophysical Surveys. Noble discovered additional shallow angle sub-horizontal faulting and displacement within this unit, and

-Thirdly, to determine the controls of the gold mineralizing mechanism/events, gold grade, and gold distribution within the pyrite+/-chert+/-quartz unit.

In order to realize the above objectives, 10 (ten) diamond drill holes were designed to test the attitude, displacement and strike length of the pyrite+/-chert+/-quartz mineralized unit, while 5 (five) diamond drill holes were designed to test the controls of the gold mineralizing mechanism/event. In so doing, a number of the historical drill holes were twined specifically historical drill holes L80-04, L80-13 and L81-36.

PHASE 2

The next phase of exploration drilling on the Lucas Gold Deposit will focus on determining gold grades within the pyrite+/-chert+/-quartz zone over the 650m established to-date, and to extend by diamond drilling, the strike length of the Au mineralized pyrite+/-chert+/-quartz unit, along the 1700m EM conductor trend, as well as to define the vertical extension of the mineralized zone, which is currently open at depth.

Randy S.C. Singh P.Geo (ON), P.Eng (ON) VP- Exploration & Project Development a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

FIGURE 1- Plan Map of Noble Minerals 2018 Diamond Drilling



About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian based junior exploration company which, apart from its shareholdings in MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. and its interest in the Wawa-Holdsworth gold exploration property in Wawa, Ontario, has as its flag ship program Project 81, a contiguous land package of approximately ~70,000 hectares covering 12 townships immediately north of the Kidd Creek Mine (celebrating its 51st year of operation). Project 81 which has seen very limited mineral exploration over the last 50 years and has had a number of historical drill indicated Gold, Copper, Lead-Zinc, Silver and Nickel showings. Noble has confirmed the discovery of a very large, low grade Nickel-Cobalt Deposit in Kingsmill Township in 2012, which is within the project area. The Lucas Gold showing was also drill tested by Noble in 2012 with additional follow up drilling to be carried out during the 2018 winter exploration season. Additional information can be found on our website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

