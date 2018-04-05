Northern Sphere Mining Corp. Optimizes Mineral Targets on its Sudbury Nickel Belt and Arizona Porphyry Copper Properties

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2018) - Northern Sphere Mining Corp. (CSE: NSM) (OTCQB: NSMCF) ("Northern Sphere" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding exploration activities at both its Scadding Gold Property located in Sudbury's Nickel District and its Black Diamond Property located in Arizona's Porphyry Copper District.

During 2017, Northern Sphere focused on mineral discovery using exploration techniques on a district scale at both its Canadian and U.S. properties. In addition to using remote sensing tools, including high resolution hyper-spectral imaging, the Company used 3D magnetic re-inversion methods to re-interpret and model three-dimensional geophysical data. Combining these new results with geochemical soil surveying, prospecting, diamond drilling, Northern Sphere has identified multiple new mineral targets.

In 2018, Northern Sphere will continue with this program and also plans to incorporate machine learning into its exploration efforts.

Northern Sphere will continue to advance and acquire district scale properties for successful future mineral exploration.

Scadding Mine - Past-Producing Mine Extensive Historical Drilling & Associated Data

Existing underground ramp to access higher grade zones

Poorly understood deposit at depth: limited drilling to depth >~150m

Close relationship between diabase intrusive bodies and mineralization

Further testing of the North zone in 2017 revealed high (>13 g/t) gold content over significant (>10 m) length





Drill Highlights : Scadding Mine





Target-generating Geophysics Interpretation Work

Diabase bodies modelled from the geophysics data collected

Highlights a proximal position of all known occurrences to the modelled diabase intrusives

Interpretation work identifies numerous new areas of favorable geological setting for gold mineralization





Optimized Targets

Ternary image highlight lineaments and interpret structures.

Highlights the correlation between known mineralization and the intersection of primary NW-SE structures with interpreted secondary NE-SW structures.

Circled in red are additional structure intersections, hosted in prospective quartz-dominated metasediments





Black Diamond Property - Miami-Globe, Arizona

Proximity to known major Copper and Silver producers Freeport-McMoRan Miami porphyry copper

BHP Billiton Ltd., Quadra Mining Ltd., Resolution Copper (permitting stage)

Grupo Mexico (232 million lbs Copper and 600 000 oz silver of production)

Multiple Showings and Past Producing Mines on Property

Series of high grade epithermal silver-copper veins set in array





Geochemical Soil Survey Kriging of Copper Values

Copper kriging of the soil data highlighting the correlation between anomalous silver values and past producing mines.

Overlaying various survey (geological, geochemical, hyperspectral, etc.) highlight anomalous areas

Impressive geochemical results from the survey included elevated levels of Silver, Zinc and Manganese (as reported Dec 12/2017)





Black Diamond Property: Hyperspectral Study Generated Targets

Hyperspectral study: successful reconciliation with known lithological units from USGS maps

Highlights multiple zones of alteration related to the porphyry and epithermal environments (propylitic, phyllic, argillic, etc)

Series of identified phyllic and argillic alteration zones located at intrusive contacts

Active staking adjoining pre-existing property in progress

As of February 2018, 50 additional claims were staked to cover combined hyperspectral and soil anomalies- increasing land position by 25%





Qualified Persons

Steve Gray, P.Geo., Vice President of Northern Sphere has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this press release and is Northern Sphere's "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Northern Sphere Mining Corp.

Northern Sphere is dedicated to growth through the acquisition and development of mining assets with an emphasis on gold, silver and copper. In efforts expedite and optimize mineral targeting on its assets, the Company is employing cutting-edge exploration technologies to generate robust mining projects. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Northern Sphere has a strong project pipeline of properties with a focus on gold, silver and other metal production in pro-mining jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect Northern Sphere's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Northern Sphere disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

A. John Carter

Chief Executive Officer

Northern Sphere Mining Corp.

Tel: 905-302-3843

