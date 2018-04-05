Black Sea Hires Exploration Manager & Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2018 / Black Sea Copper & Gold Corp. (TSX-V: BLS) (OTC: BLSSF) ("Black Sea" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has hired Nikolay Petrov, PhD, as the Company's Exploration Manager. Dr. Petrov is an exploration geologist with 16 years of experience at all levels of the mineral exploration project pipeline and across a spectrum of commodities. From 2011 to 2016, Dr. Petrov was a senior geologist for First Quantum Minerals, prior to which he held exploration geologist roles at several major mining companies including Dundee Precious Metals, Newmont Mining and Ivanhoe Mines.

Black Sea has been and will continue to evaluate new projects for potential acquisition and generative concepts throughout the Eastern European region. In addition, the Company will be aggressively expanding its initiatives in evaluating projects and opportunities throughout Western Europe, including Portugal, Spain and Ireland, as well as other prospective global regions.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Nikolay Petrov to the Black Sea team," stated Vince Sorace, President and CEO of Black Sea Copper & Gold Corp. "We believe Nikolay's extensive experience, network and skillset will prove invaluable to our efforts moving forward. Black Sea has an excellent technical team capable of generating and evaluating good projects for potential acquisition and will be selective in ultimately pursuing the opportunities we believe will return the highest shareholder value."

The Company would also like to provide an update on its project portfolio in Eastern Europe. Black Sea completed a structural mapping, soil and rock sampling program at the Kalabak project in the fall of 2017, and is currently compiling data from the recent field program and from historical data sources. The Company also continues to work with the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy to finalize the Zlatusha project license.

About Black Sea Copper & Gold

Black Sea Copper & Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company active in the Black Sea region of Eastern Europe. The Company has over 4 years of regional experience both technically and operationally within Bulgaria, Serbia, Turkey and Romania, and has established a complement of local technical, logistical, community and corporate support. Black Sea has demonstrated its ability to identify new copper-gold porphyry and epithermal targets, and believes it has one of the most extensive proprietary geological/exploration databases for Eastern Europe in the industry. The Company is committed to building a robust portfolio of high quality copper and gold projects with the potential to become world-class mining assets.

Vince Sorace

President and CEO, Black Sea Copper & Gold Corp.

For further information regarding Black Sea Copper & Gold, please email info@blacksea.ca or visit our website at www.blacksea.ca.

