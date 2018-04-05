Vangold Mining Announces new Advisory Board

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2018) - Vangold Mining Corp. (TSXV: VAN) (OTC Pink: VGLDF) (FSE: E35B) ("Vangold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acceptance of the Company's new members to the Advisory Board, being John P.A. Budreski, T. Gregory Hawkins and R. Stuart (Tookie) Angus.

Cameron King, President and CEO of Vangold, stated, "We are very fortunate to have attracted the attention and commitment of such well esteemed professions of the mining community. Their extensive mining knowledge, relationships in capital markets and network of peers will be of great advantage to Vangold as we build out our portfolio of assets. Having access to their years of technical expertise, legal and M&A successes can optimize the development of our promising projects and maximize their value for the benefit of our shareholders."

John Budreski has over 30 years of extensive capital markets and executive management experience. Mr. Budreski has a professional history of advancing and accelerating businesses, as well as tangible engineering experience. He was formerly a Vice Chairman of Cormack Securities Inc. from 2009 to 2012 and President and CEO of Orion Securities Inc. from 2005 to 2007, prior to its successful sale to Macquarie Bank. He has filled the roles of a Managing Director of Equity Capital Markets and Head of Investment Banking for Scotia Capital Inc. from March 1998 to February 2005 after starting out as a Managing Director of US Institutional Equity Group for Scotia Capital. He also held senior roles in investment banking and equity sales and trading for RBC Dominion Securities. Mr. Budreski is currently a Director of Sandstorm Gold Ltd., Alaris Royalty Corp. and Input Capital. He is also the Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Morien Resources Corp. and Executive Chairman of EnWave Corporation.

Greg Hawkins has been involved in the Mining Exploration and Investment industry since 1969. He has been variously responsible for the identification and/or delineation of 10 mineral deposits (Gilt Edge, Andacolla, Kubi Village, Tabakoto, Twangiza, Namoya, Skukum Creek, Goddell Gulley, Kobada, Harper Creek) in Canada, USA, Chile, Ghana, Mali and Zaire (DRC). He has lived in Canada, Nigeria (1980-81) and Ghana (1993-2007) while pursuing his career. In acting as Founding Project Consultant and/or Founding Director of seven public and private Exploration/Development ventures (Brohm Mining, Dayton Mining, Nevsun Resources, Banro Resource Corp., Tagish Lake Gold Corp., African Gold Group, Yellowhead Mining Inc.) he has participated in or been responsible for the definition of at least one resource/reserve in every case with six cases resulting in production in the USA, Chile, Ghana, Mali and DRC. These ventures collectively have accounted for over $2.1 Billion in market cap at their respective peaks. In 1990 he started CME, an international full service consultancy and contracting firm which grew to include Spectral International Geophysics, Eagle Drilling and ATS Inc. The CME Network has served over 100 clients in 25 countries and has employed over 3000 people. He has authored and presented a number of papers on exploration, exploration philosophy and mineral economics since 1979. In 2004 Greg was awarded the Frank Woodside Past Presidents Award by the British Columbia and Yukon

Chamber of Mines in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the mining industry and joined the Honourable Service Roll of AMEBC in 2007.He holds a BSc in Geology from the University of Alberta (1973) and an MSc in Mineral Economics from McGill University (1979).

Stuart Angus is an independent business advisor to the mining industry and is presently Chair of San Marco Resources Inc., K92 Mining Inc. and Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. He was formerly Head of the Global Mining Group for Fasken Martineau. For the past 40 years, Mr. Angus has focused on structuring and financing significant international exploration, development and mining ventures. More recently, he was managing Director of Mergers & Acquisitions for Endeavour Financial and was responsible for merger and acquisition mandates. Mr. Angus is the former Chairman of the Board of BC Sugar Refinery Limited, he was a Director of First Quantum Minerals until June 2005, a Director of Canico Resources Corporation until its takeover by Brazil's CVRD in 2005, a Director of Bema Gold Corp. until its takeover by Kinross Gold Corp. in 2007, a Director of Ventana Gold Corp. until its takeover by AUX Canada Acquisition Inc. in 2011 and a Director of Plutonic Power Corporation until its merger with Magma Energy Corp. in 2011. He recently resigned as Chair of Nevsun Resources Ltd. following its acquisition of Reservoir Minerals.

About Vangold Mining Corp.

Vangold is a development-stage silver and gold company with nine mining concessions in the Guanajuato, Mexico Mining District. Vangold is aggressively pursuing its production plans by bringing the historic El Pinguico mine back online. Having an acquisition focus, targeting advanced mineral properties and the pursuit of near production opportunities will continue to fuel our growth.

