Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Vanadium One Energy Completes Logging and Sample Preparation of Phase 2A Drilling at Its Mont Sorcier Fe-V-Ti Project

15:25 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - Vanadium One Energy Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV:VONE, FRANKFURT:9VR1), is pleased to announce that it has shipped 738 samples for assaying from its Phase 2A Drilling Program on its Mont Sorcier Fe-V-Ti project near Chibougamau, Quebec.

Samples taken from eight (8) new NQ-core diamond drill holes, weighing approximately four (4) tonnes in total, were shipped to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario, for analysis.  Phase 2A of our continuing drill program yielded 1,857 metres of core from the eight (8) new drill holes. See Table 1 below.  The core was split in half using a diamond saw, producing 738 samples, each averaging two metres in length, totalling 1,447.8 metres for sampling.  The remaining half of each core has been placed into secured storage for future verification where necessary at the Company’s own new core shack in Chibougamau.  

Table 1. List of Drill Holes from November 2017 at Mont Sorcier

Hole Name

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Length

Started

Finished

MSS-17-08

564123

5527948

388

360

-59

276

2017-11-12

2017-11-14

MSS-17-09

564026

5527952

386

360

-59

276

2017-11-14

2017-11-16

MSS-17-10

564226

5527942

390

360

-55

273

2017-11-16

2017-11-19

MSS-17-11

564125

5527973

388

360

-45

174

2017-11-19

2017-11-20

MSS-17-12

564025

5527972

385

360

-45

174

2017-11-21

2017-11-22

MSS-17-13

564224

5527971

391

360

-45

234

2017-11-22

2017-11-24

MSS-17-14

563916

5527942

383

360

-45

225

2017-11-24

2017-11-26

MSS-17-15

564325

5527989

393

360

-45

225

2017-11-26

2017-11-28
Table 2. QA/QC Program in Phase 2 A Drilling, Sampling and Assaying

Hole Name

Sum of length

Count of Sample by Type

1/2 SPLIT

1/4 SPLIT

BLANK

STANDARD

Grand Total

MSS-17-08

249.4

125

5

6

6

142

MSS-17-09

243.4

122

6

8

7

143

MSS-17-10

189.8

82

3

4

4

93

MSS-17-11

148.7

54

3

3

3

63

MSS-17-12

135.7

64

3

4

4

75

MSS-17-13

189.3

82

4

4

5

95

MSS-17-14

166.6

80

3

5

4

92

MSS-17-15

126

56

3

2

3

64

Grand Total

1448.9

665

30

36

36

767
Phase 2A drilling, completed in early December, 2017, was double the length and more than double the number of samples produced during Phase 1.  Phase 1 was drilled in July, 2017, and then sampled and assayed between August and October, 2017.  The Company chose to continue drilling on the same sections in the South Zone between historical sections 52E and 68E to reach a depth of about 200 metres.  Phase 2A was expressly designed to extend the volume of the eventual mineral resources on four consecutive 100 metres spaced sections compared to 220 metres historically.

The Company’s Phase 1 and Phase 2A drilling plans were intentionally designed to intersect specific vanadium rich targets inside the iron-vanadium-titanium formation previously outlined by historic drilling in 1966, as reported in 1975, and more specifically, drill holes FS-45 and FS-51, which indicated up to 1% V2O5 in the magnetite concentrates, i.e., Davis Tube.

Historical estimates of mineral resources in the vanadium bearing iron formation are based on 35 vertical drill holes on 11 sections and trenches, limited by 2 pits shells.  “Iron Ore was the main target historically and we are very encouraged by the pervasiveness of the Iron Ore deposit and the grades we have seen so far.  However, the real prize here at Mont Sorcier is the Vanadium associated with this iron ore as it continues to be consistent with the historical records.  With the iron comes the Vanadium and our focus is on building a NI 43-101 mineral resource to make our mark as a significant player in the supply chain for this growing demand in Vanadium,” commented Priestner, President and CEO.

The iron formation hosting vanadium is divided between the North Zone (170 million tons, i.e., 154 million metric tonnes) and the South Zone (100 million tons, i.e., 91 million metric tonnes), about one kilometer apart, and both zones are located north of Lac Chibougamau.  In 2013, Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. drilled 2 holes, one in each zone, and reported 0.26% V2O5 over 221 meters in the North Zone and 0.44% V2O5 over 54 meters in the South Zone, all within the historical “ore zone”.

(NOTE:  The resource cited above was made public in 1966, and again in 1975, by Campbell Chibougamau Mines.  This data is historical, is not a current mineral resource under National Instrument 43-101 regulations, is not being considered by VONE as current resources or reserves, has not been reviewed by a VONE geologist and should not be relied upon.)

The Company will be performing Davis Tube Magnetic Concentrate tests on all the core samples available as well as Satmagan to measure magnetite content in the rock and potential recovery of vanadium from the mineralization within our Project.  The Company has undertaken a review of all the historical drill logs describing the lithology intersected during Phase 1 and Phase 2A drilling.  “Using historical data pays off.  The work to compile all geological data is well underway. It will save drilling costs in the future and it will help support a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate” says Lafleur, Director of the Company.

With incoming results from Phase 2A drilling due in the next few weeks, management is already planning Phase 2B at Mont Sorcier, a program anticipated to include about 2,000 metres of diamond drilling.

Vanadium One’s Mont Sorcier project is strategically situated just 18 kilometers east, by paved highway and well maintained secondary roads, from the regional mining centre of Chibougamau, Quebec. The Fe-V-Ti project is comprised of 57 key mineral claims covering approximately 1,910 Ha (4,797.4 acres).

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Pierre Jean Lafleur, P.Eng. (OIQ), who is a Qualified Person with respect to the Company’s Mont Sorcier Fe-V-Ti Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Vanadium One Energy Corp.:

Vanadium One Energy Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company with its registered office in downtown Toronto, Canada, and its operational office located in Burlington, Ontario, Canada.  The Company is focused on developing exploration projects that reside in the “Strategic Minerals” domain, as defined by the USGS.  Our goal is to ascertain the metallurgical characteristics of these strategic minerals on our projects, define the extent of the resource on each project and to demonstrate the economic viability of extraction.  It is the intent of the Company to become an integral part of the supply chain for the traditional, but still expanding, HSLA steel industry and to gain its share of the new, and burgeoning, battery storage technology space.  Vanadium One Energy Corp. is managed by an experienced team of mining professionals with extensive operating and financial experience.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VANADIUM ONE ENERGY CORP.

W. John Priestner

President and Chief Executive Officer

info@vanadiumone.com

The Vanadium One Energy team invites the public to visit our website for further information about the company at www.vanadiumone.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.





To view the original release, please click here



Source: Vanadium One Energy Corp. (TSX Venture:VONE, FWB:9VR1)

To follow Vanadium One Energy Corp. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

 
 

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire






Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Vanadium One Energy Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.vendomeresourcescorp.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap