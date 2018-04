Murchison Minerals Ltd. Opens the Market

TORONTO, April 5, 2018 /CNW/ - Jean-Charles Potvin, Chairman, Murchison Minerals Ltd. (MUR), joined Tim Babcock, Director, Listed Issuer Services, TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. Murchison is a Canadian based exploration company with a diversified portfolio of properties, including the 100% owned Brabant-McKenzie zinc-copper project in North-Central Saskatchewan and the HPM Nickel/Copper/Cobalt project in Quebec. Murchison Minerals Ltd. commenced trading on TSX Venture Exchange on March 22, 2018.

