]Anglo Pacific Group PLC: Directors' Share Dealings in Company

17:20 Uhr  |  FSCwire
London - Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY) announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Robert Stan, Non-Executive Director of the Company, on 3 April 2018.

On 3 April 2018, Mr. Stan acquired 26,225 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") in two separate transactions, 15,000 shares at a price of 152.25p and 11,225 shares at a price of 153p per Share.

The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Stan is 196,765 Shares, representing 0.11% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

This notification is intended to satisfy the Company's obligations under Disclosure and Transparency Rule 3.1.4R.

Directors' Share Dealings - Further information

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.        

Name

Robert Stan

2.         

Reason for the notification

a.         

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b.         

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.         

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.        

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.        

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.         

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.         

Description of the Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.         

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c.         

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

152.25p

15,000

153p

11,225

d.         

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

26,225

152.57p

e.         

Date of the transaction

3 April 2018

f.         

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement,

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0107K_1-2018-4-5.pdf 

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

Source: Anglo Pacific Group PLC (LSE:APF, TSX:APY, OTC Bulletin Board:AGPIF, FWB:HGR)

