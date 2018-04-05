Corex Gold Receives Overwhelming Shareholder Approval for Plan of Arrangement With Minera Alamos Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corex Gold Corp. (“Corex” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:CGE) is pleased to announce that shareholders of the Company have overwhelmingly voted in favour of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) with Minera Alamos Inc. (TSX Venture:MAI), see press release dated January 30th 2018.



A total of 71,679,327 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 45.25% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares were voted. The Arrangement was approved by 100% (due to rounding) of the votes cast by Corex shareholders (including disinterested shareholders). A copy of the complete report on voting will be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

A summary of the voting results is presented below:

Total Votes FOR: 71,677,817 Total Votes AGAINST: 1,510 Disinterested Votes FOR: 61,166,237 Disinterested Votes AGAINST: 1,510

The Arrangement is expected to close on or about April 10, 2018 resulting in Corex becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Minera Alamos with the former shareholders of Corex thereafter owning approximately 50% of Minera Alamos, The closing is subject to applicable regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary conditions.

About Corex Gold Corporation

Corex Gold Corp. is a Canadian resource company focused on developing its 100% owned Santana flagship property in Sonora State, Mexico, where recent bulk test leaching and development work has resulted in the first gold produced from the property.

