American Pacific Mining Corp. Options JPL Gold Property

On the parties execution of the Agreement US$15,000

First anniversary of Effective Date US$20,000

Second anniversary of Effective Date US$25,000

Third anniversary and each succeeding

anniversary of the Effective Date US$30,000

VANCOUVER, April 05, 2018 - American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE:USGD) (FWB:1QC) (APM or the Company) is pleased to announce the Company has entered into an option agreement for the JPL Property with Curellie LLC, a private company based in Nevada USA. The property consists of 54 unpatented mining claims situated in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Curellie (the Owner), has granted to APM the exclusive option and right to acquire JPL for a series of yearly payments.The JPL property is in a good mining jurisdiction in Nevada USA, with a productive past history and early stage sampling returning some interesting gold and silver grades, commented Eric Saderholm, President of APM. American Pacific may look for a joint venture partner to advance the JPL gold property while we continue to concentrate on the extensive work program ahead at Tuscarora.JPL is a gold prospect in Esmeralda County, Nevada with widespread high-grade gold in surface samples. The project is located 50 miles south of Tonopah and 160 miles north of Las Vegas in the Walker Lane structural zone. The Goldfields District to the north and the region around Beatty to the south are areas that have produced millions of ounces of gold. Recent activity at North Bullfrog and Mother Lode by Corvus Gold Inc. also indicates exploration potential for the area.Over 240 rock chip samples have been collected with gold values ranging from less than detection to 16.6 ppm Au (0.5 opt Au). 94 samples are greater than 0.30 ppm and that group averages 2.1 ppm Au (0.06 opt Au). Although this is a gold dominant system, the silver ranges from less than detection to 247.5 ppm Ag (7.2 opt Ag). Recent sampling returned up to 6.9 ppm Au.Geologic mapping from the 1980s identified the primary shallow north dipping, quartz-pyrite-gold veins in structural zones that the historic prospects worked on. Many of the rock chip samples returned high gold values from other quartz-pyrite-gold veins and quartz stockwork veins that are shallow dipping and in high-angle faults.Curellie LLC has granted to American Pacific Mining (US) Corp. the exclusive option and right to acquire ownership of the JPL Property.APM shall pay the following Minimum Payments to Owner:APM will pay a 3 percent production royalty to Curellie based on the Net Smelter Returns from the production and sale of minerals from the Property. The term of this Agreement shall commence on the Effective Date and shall continue for ten (10) years, subject to APMs right to extend this Agreement for two (2) additional terms of ten (10) years each. American Pacific Mining Corp. is a new gold explorer focused on precious metal opportunities in the Western United States. Tuscarora is a high-grade, early stage gold project located in a prime precious metal district in Nevada, only 35km northeast of the Carlin trend, 20km southwest of the Jerritt Canyon deposit, and 50km east-northeast of the Midas deposit. American Pacific is Eyeing a Gold Discovery amidst golds next bull market.On Behalf of the Board of American Pacific Mining Corp."Warwick Smith"CEO & DirectorSuite 910  510 Burrard StreetVancouver, BC, V6C 3A8, CanadaInvestor Relations Phone: 1-866-646-5389investor@americanpacific.caTechnical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101, Eric Saderholm, P.Geo.Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, statements as to planned exploration activities and the expected timing of the receipt of results. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the mineral resource industry as well as the performance of services by third parties.Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.All historic results quoted herein are based on prior data and reports obtained and prepared by previous operators. The Company has not completed the work necessary to verify results. The historical figures should not be relied upon and have not been verified by a Qualified Person.The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ef46fa3-85a4-45e9-bba5-a70d2c40fddc