Pure Energy Minerals Files Revised NI 43-101 Technical Report for its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

DENVER, April 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:PE) (OTCQB:PEMIF) (the “Company” or “Pure Energy”) is pleased to announce that it has filed a revised technical report on SEDAR entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment (Rev. 1) of the Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada”. The revisions to the technical report as originally filed on August 10, 2017 resulted from a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission that the Company had requested.



The Company has not modified the mineral resource estimate or the economic analysis contained in the Clayton Valley Technical Report.

In addition to an enhanced discussion of risks associated with the Company’s intended lithium processing technologies for the project, the Company has also expanded the discussion of the basis for its conclusions that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction of the resources at the Clayton Valley Project. The revisions also include certain organizational and contextual changes. There were changes to the qualified persons who authored certain sections of the Clayton Valley Technical Report, and some of their certificates have been revised in association with the re-filing of the technical report.

Pure Energy has also filed an amended and restated Annual Information Form (“AIF”) for the year ended June 30, 2017 primarily to conform the disclosures in the AIF with those in the revised technical report.

About Pure Energy Minerals Limited

Pure Energy Minerals is a lithium resource developer that is driven to become a low-cost supplier for the growing lithium battery industry. Pure Energy’s CV Project is located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, adjacent to the only producing lithium-brine operation in North America. The CV Project has access to excellent infrastructure and an experienced workforce in one of the world’s premier mining jurisdictions. The Company is also exploring a major new lithium brine project in the Lithium Triangle of South America, the Terra Cotta Project (“TC Project”). The TC Project is located on Salar de Pocitos in Salta, Argentina, where it enjoys some of the best infrastructure and access of any lithium brine exploration project in Argentina.

CONTACT:

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. (www.pureenergyminerals.com)

Email: info@pureenergyminerals.com

Telephone – 604 608 6611

Cautionary Statements and Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials and equipment relevant to the mining industry, weather or other conditions that may affect access to the Company’s project sites, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry. Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding future design work on the CV Project, completion of various engineering studies, progress towards a feasibility study, construction of a pilot plant, as well as possible future operations at the CV Project and the TC Project. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable laws.

