Mithril Resources Limited: Expands Kalgoorlie Nickel Landholding

Adelaide - Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) is pleased to advise that it has significantly expanded the size of its Kalgoorlie District nickel - prospective landholding to over 500km2 with the application for two new tenements (EL's 29/1042 and 1043 - see Figure 1 in link below).- Mithril now has over 500km2 of 100%-owned nickel prospective ground along strike from previously mined high-grade nickel sulphide mineralisation at the Silver Swan and Scotia deposits- Tenements contain prospective rock types and will be explored in conjunction with ongoing exploration at the Kurnalpi Nickel Cobalt ProspectTogether with Mithril's adjacent (granted) Lignum Dam Project tenements, the Company's tenure covers over 50 kilometres of prospective ultramafic rocks along strike from previously mined high-grade nickel sulphide mineralisation at the Silver Swan and Scotia nickel deposits.The tenements remain relatively unexplored with the main historic activity being shallow RAB / aircore drilling on wide-spaced regional traverses.This drilling identified several areas of elevated nickel confirming the presence of prospective rock types (i.e. ultramafic) that will require follow-up (see Figure 2 in link below).Commenting on the announcement, Mithril's Managing Director Mr David Hutton said;"Exploration on the expanded landholding will be undertaken in conjunction with ongoing work at the Kurnalpi Nickel-Cobalt Prospect where the Company has just confirmed the presence of nickel sulphides for the first time.""With demand for nickel increasing, we are very pleased to have secured a large landholding covering poorly explored nickel-prospective rock types within a known nickel mineralised area and close to existing infrastructure".Target generation activities have commenced and the Company looks forward to updating the market as new targets come to light.To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/H3UQIL1Q





Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) is an Australian resources company whose objective is the creation of shareholder wealth through the discovery and development of mineral deposits. Mithril are exploring for a range of high-value commodities (principally nickel, cobalt, copper and zinc) throughout the Meekatharra, West Kimberley and Kalgoorlie Districts of Western Australia. The Company is also exploring South Australia's far western Coompana Province for magmatic nickel – copper deposits with OZ Minerals Ltd.



