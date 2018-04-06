Equinox Gold Announces Symbol Change on OTC Markets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver, BC – Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V:EQX) (OTC:EQXGF) (“Equinox Gold” or “the Company”) announces that its trading symbols have been changed on the OTC Markets in the United States to match the Company’s trading symbols on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada.



At market open today the Company’s common shares and warrants will trade under the symbols “EQXGF” and “EQXWF”, respectively, on the OTC Markets. Equinox Gold’s common shares and warrants will continue trading under the symbols “EQX” and “EQX.WT”, respectively, on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Equinox Gold is a Canadian mining company with a multi-million-ounce gold resource base, near-term and growing gold production from two past-producing mines in Brazil and California, and a long-term growth platform with a diverse portfolio of gold and copper assets in North and South America. Construction is underway at the Company’s Aurizona project in Brazil with the objective of pouring gold by year-end 2018, and a prefeasibility study is underway at the Company’s Castle Mountain project in California with the objective of restarting production. Further information about Equinox Gold’s current portfolio of assets and long-term growth strategy is available at www.equinoxgold.com or by email at ir@equinoxgold.com.

