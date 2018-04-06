Monarques Partners with Mission Monarch

MONTREAL, April 6, 2018 /CNW/ - Monarques Gold Corp. ("Monarques" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V: MQR) (OTCMKTS: MRQRF) (FRANKFURT: MR7) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Mission Monarch (espacepourlavie.ca/en/mission-monarch), a scientific project dedicated to the conservation of the Monarch butterfly through research, citizen science and education. The project is an initiative of the Montreal Space for Life Insectarium.

Monarques will host a fundraising dinner in Val-d'Or, Abitibi, to raise awareness about pollinators like the monarch butterfly, as well as other insect species. Those participating in the event will have the opportunity to attend a presentation by Maxim Larrivée, Section Head, Entomological Collections and Research at the Montreal Insectarium and Lead Researcher for Mission Monarch.

"We are partnering with Mission Monarch to support efforts to conserve these pollinators, which have declined in number by over 80% since 1997 and are now considered an endangered species in Canada, which could have a serious impact on our ecosystem," said Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monarques. "As part of this initiative, we are also committed to creating milkweed cultivation spaces on our 300 km2 of mining properties. Milkweed is essential for the monarch butterfly and is known to play a role in the survival of several pollinating insects."

"The Montreal Insectarium is grateful for Monarques Gold Corp.'s support in this project," said Maxim Larrivée. "We are convinced that concrete actions by Abitibi residents can have a positive impact on the biodiversity of their region and will serve as an example for other regions in Quebec and throughout Canada."

The fundraising dinner will take place on May 25. Details will be announced in the local newspapers in the coming weeks.

ABOUT MISSION MONARCH

The Mission Monarch project was created by the Montreal Insectarium, one of the four science museums of the Space for Life. Given the disturbing decline in North American monarch populations, Canada has committed to protecting these butterflies' summer breeding grounds, as a way of maximizing their reproductive success. There is currently not enough scientific knowledge available, however, to come up with a rapid and effective conservation plan. That's where Mission Monarch fits in!

To better protect monarch breeding habitats, we have to know where to find them. Mission Monarch is calling on Canadians to help out. People from all over who care about monarchs are being asked to look for milkweed and monarch caterpillars in fields.

In addition to helping advance scientific knowledge, Mission Monarch teaches Canadians and makes them aware of the monarch cause. The project is a way for citizens to be part of the solution.

ABOUT MONARQUES GOLD CORPORATION

Monarques Gold Corp. (TSX.V:MQR) is an emerging gold producer focused on pursuing growth through its large portfolio of high-quality projects in the Abitibi mining camp in Quebec, Canada. The Corporation currently owns close to 300 km² of gold properties (see map), including the Beaufor Mine, the Croinor Gold (see video), Wasamac, McKenzie Break and Swanson advanced projects, and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as six promising exploration projects. It also offers custom milling services out of its 1,600 tonne-per-day Camflo mill. Monarques enjoys a strong financial position and has more than 150 skilled employees who oversee its operating, development and exploration activities.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Monarques' actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Monarques Gold Corp.