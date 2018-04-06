EnGold JV Partner Commences Drilling on Red Property at Lac La Hache

EnGold to Present at Kamloops Exploration Group Conference

VANCOUVER, April 6, 2018 /CNW/ - David H. Brett, President & CEO, Engold Mines Ltd., (TSX-V: EGM, "EnGold" or the "Company") reports that EnGold joint venture partner Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: PEMC, "PEMC") has commenced a drilling program on the Red JV Copper-Gold project, which comprises claims that adjoin EnGold's 100% owned Lac La Hache Property in the Cariboo region of BC. The program is targeting geophysical anomalies outlined in past exploration campaigns.

PEMC is carrying out a reverse circulation drill program using its own personnel and equipment, at its sole expense. Under the JV, each party may elect to fund programs at its own expense with no dilution to the other party.

"It's exciting to have two drill programs now underway at Lac La Hache," said EnGold President and CEO David Brett. "The interest in the area is growing due to its increasingly recognized exploration potential."

EnGold is participating in the upcoming Kamloops Exploration Group Conference in Kamloops BC, April 10-11, 2018. The company will have a booth, a display in the core shack, and EnGold VP Exploration Rob Shives will be giving a talk on April 11th entitled Lac La Hache Update: Growth and Discovery. Also, EnGold will be an exhibitor and presenting at the Money, Metals & Mining Symposium that is part of the 2018 Las Vegas Money Show taking place May 14th – 16th, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About EnGold

EnGold is a Vancouver-based copper/gold exploration company focused solely on its 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC. EnGold's vision is to identify and delineate mineral resources at Lac La Hache that could potentially support an economically feasible and environmentally sustainable underground mining operation. The Spout Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Zone and the 2017 G1 Discovery, located within a 7-kilometer area on the property, are all considered by EnGold to be potentially underground minable targets. EnGold's significant new copper discovery in 2017 adds to the already extensively drilled Spout Copper Deposit and Aurizon Gold zones. Discovery potential for new high-grade zones remains strong, and existing areas are open for expansion. With world class infrastructure at its doorstep, Lac La Hache is a great location to be exploring. EnGold's corporate philosophy rests on three interdependent pillars: Environment, Engagement and Gold. Through sound environmental stewardship, commitment to transparent engagement with local communities, the Company is dedicated to driving exceptional shareholder and stakeholder value by fulfilling its vision to profitably supply valuable and much needed metals to the global marketplace.

Rob Shives P.Geo., VP Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

Engold Mines Ltd. Per/

David Brett, MBA

President & CEO

This news release may contain "forward?looking statements". Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual development or results may vary materially from those in these "forward looking statements."

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

