New Era Minerals Appoints Chief Financial Officer

URUMQI, XINJIANG, PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Era Minerals Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V:NEM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Victor Hugo, CPA, CMA of Marrelli Support Services as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Hugo is an accounting professional who has served as chief financial officer for several Canadian mineral exploration companies. He has over 20 years’ experience in the mining and manufacturing sectors, with responsibility for accounting, financial budgeting and reporting.



Mr. Hugo replaces Ms. Zhao Fengmei, who had been serving as interim Chief Financial Officer.

About New Era Minerals Inc.

关于新纪元矿业公司

New Era Minerals Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Haijin International Group Limited, owns 95% of Xinjiang Yongkun Mining Co. Ltd. (“Yongkun”). Yongkun's principal activities are the exploration, evaluation and development of mineral property interests in the PRC, including Yongkun's 100%-owned Suyekebei nickel property located in Tuoli County, Tacheng Area, Xinjiang-Uyghur Autonomous Region, PRC.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

NEW ERA MINERALS INC.

Sun Tian Xiang

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Vicky Gao

gaoweishan@nemnemnem.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.