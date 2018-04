Nevado announces appointment of new Interim CEO

MONTREAL, April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevado Resources Corp. (TSX-V:VDO) (“Nevado” or the “Corporation”) today announced the appointment of Mr. Jean-Guy Masse as Interim CEO of the Corporation. Mr. Masse replaces Mr. Sylvain Laberge, who resigned yesterday as Interim CEO and as a Director.



The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Laberge for his commitment and many contributions to Nevado during his mandate.

About Nevado Resources Corporation

Nevado Resources Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold mining properties.

For more information, please contact:

Jean-Guy Masse

President and CEO

(514) 898-3959

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” and readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results, may vary materially from those in these “forward-looking” statement.