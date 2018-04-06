SRC Announces AGM Results and New Corporate Secretary

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2018) - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) (OTC: SKHRF) ("Stakeholder Gold" or the "Company") announces results from its Annual General & Special Meeting held on April 6th, 2018. The shareholder resolutions including the nomination of directors, appointment of the auditor and the renewal of the rolling stock option plan were approved by the shareholders of the Company. Further details on the resolutions can be found on SEDAR.
Stakeholder Gold is also pleased to announce the appointment of Khadijah Samnani as Corporate Secretary for the Company. Ms. Samnani has 7 years of experience in various industries, and has extensive skills in financial accounting, corporate management and in senior-level administration.
About Stakeholder Gold
Stakeholder Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The primary focus of the Corporation during 2018 is to explore the Goldstorm property in Elko County, Nevada (USA). Stakeholder is also exploring on its 100% owned Ballarat Gold Project located in the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada.
For further information on the content of this release or about Stakeholder Gold, please contact:
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts, in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"