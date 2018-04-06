SRC Announces AGM Results and New Corporate Secretary

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2018) - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) (OTC: SKHRF) ("Stakeholder Gold" or the "Company") announces results from its Annual General & Special Meeting held on April 6th, 2018. The shareholder resolutions including the nomination of directors, appointment of the auditor and the renewal of the rolling stock option plan were approved by the shareholders of the Company. Further details on the resolutions can be found on SEDAR.

Stakeholder Gold is also pleased to announce the appointment of Khadijah Samnani as Corporate Secretary for the Company. Ms. Samnani has 7 years of experience in various industries, and has extensive skills in financial accounting, corporate management and in senior-level administration.

About Stakeholder Gold

Stakeholder Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The primary focus of the Corporation during 2018 is to explore the Goldstorm property in Elko County, Nevada (USA). Stakeholder is also exploring on its 100% owned Ballarat Gold Project located in the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada.

For further information on the content of this release or about Stakeholder Gold, please contact:

Stakeholder Gold Corp.

cberlet@stakeholdergold.com

416 548 - 9749