Making Way for Future Plans, Two Directors Step Aside at Seahawk Ventures Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2018) - Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CSE: SHV) (OTC Pink: SEHKF) ("Seahawk") announces that it has accepted the resignations of two of its current directors, Mr. Blair Holliday and Mr. Guy Champagne. The company would like to sincerely thank both of them for their contributions to the company and wish them both well in their future endeavours. The Company is now in a position to strengthen its board with a mining philosophy moving forward.

About Seahawk Ventures Inc.:

Seahawk currently owns three properties in the world famous Urban-Barry Gold Camp, Abitibi Greenstone Belt of mining friendly, Quebec, Canada. The busiest GOLD exploration camp in Canada, with Osisko Mining Inc. leading the charge with an 800,000 meter drill program currently under way!

Seahawk properties, the Touchdown (2700 Hectares), German Shepherd and Mystery (3900 Hectares) are either surrounded by or contiguous with Metanor and Osisko Mining, two of largest explorers in the Urban Barry Camp.

Seahawk Ventures Inc. current share structure is 28,874,772 (with 3,517,176 expiring, August 2018).

Insiders currently hold approximately 49%.

ZERO warrants, with company options, at $0.40 cents.

Management understands, a tight share structure, while spending wisely, will not only increase shareholder value, but allow the company to build value with less dilution.

