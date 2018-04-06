Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Aben Resources Announces Private Placement Financings

21:30 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ABN) (OTCBB:ABNAF) (Frankfurt:E2L2) (the “Company”) announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000,000 units at a price of $0.125 each to raise gross proceeds of up to $500,000. Each unit will consist of one common share and one warrant (each, a “Warrant”) exercisable to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.25 each for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance. The expiry period for the Warrants shall be subject to acceleration if the average trading price for the Company’s shares stays above $0.50 for 10 consecutive trading days.

The Company also announces a non-brokered private placement of up 8,500,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.18 each to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,530,000. Each flow-through unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one warrant exercisable to purchase one additional (non-flow-through) common share at a price of $0.25 each for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance, subject to the same acceleration as above.

A finder’s fee in the amount of 7% cash and 7% finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") may be paid in connection with part of the private placements with each Finder's Warrant having the same terms as the unit Warrants. The private placements are subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

The Company intends to utilize the proceeds from the private placements for an upcoming 2018 exploration and drilling program at its Forrest Kerr Gold Project located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia and for general working capital purposes.

Forrest Kerr Project, Golden Triangle, British Columbia location map:
https://www.abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4287/fk-001.jpg

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing projects in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, Saskatchewan and the Yukon.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ABN), visit our Company’s web site at www.abenresources.com.

ABEN RESOURCES LTD.

“Jim Pettit”
____________________________
JAMES G. PETTIT
President & CEO

For further information contact:
Aben Resources Ltd.
Director, Corporate Communications
Telephone: 604-687-3376
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@abenresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Aben Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.abenresources.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap