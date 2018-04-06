K2 Applies to Extend Warrants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2 Gold Corp. (“K2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:KTO) announces that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) to extend the term of 4,000,000 common share purchase warrants original set to expire on April 27, 2018 (the “Warrants”) to October 27, 2018.



The Warrants were originally issued pursuant to a private placement of units completed by the Company in October 2016 (the “2016 Private Placement”). The exercise price of the Warrants will remain at $0.35, and the Warrants will continue to remain subject to acceleration in the event that the common shares of the Company close at or above $0.50 per share for more than 10 consecutive trading days.

The amendment to extend the expiry date of the Warrants to October 27, 2018 is subject to the approval of the TSXV. In accordance with TSXV policies, the expiry date of the finder warrants issued in connection with the 2016 Private Placement will not be extended.

About K2 Gold Corporation

K2 Gold Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company focused on building a portfolio of gold exploration projects in the Yukon, including the Wels Property located approximately 185 km south of Dawson City, Yukon. In addition to Wels the Company is conducting exploration at the Flume, Storck and Ladue properties in the South Klondike district north of Wels. The Company has assembled an experienced management team and board of directors with a track record of discovery success.

For additional information please contact Stephen Swatton at 604-331-5093.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Stephen Swatton”

President and CEO

K2 Gold Corp.

Forward-Looking Caution:

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the extension of the expiry date of the Warrants. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the extension by the TSXV. The reader is referred to the Company's public disclosure record which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except as required by securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. No securities of the Company have been or will, in the foreseeable future, be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.