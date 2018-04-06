Palamina Announces Grant of Options

TORONTO, April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palamina Corp. ("Palamina" or the "Company") announced that it has granted 950,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company under its Stock Option Plan. All options are exercisable at $0.39 per common share. The options granted to officers and directors expire in 5 years and the options granted to the consultants expire in 3 years.



Palamina is directed by a group of proven mine finders focused on securing mining assets in the America's with the potential to host significant gold deposits. Palamina has acquired the application and mining rights to five areas in the Puno gold belt and one project in the coastal I.O.C.G. belt in Southern Peru and holds 100% interest in one exploration project in Mexico. Palamina has 29,891,371 shares outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PA.

