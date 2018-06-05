All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars

TORONTO, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) (“Barrick” or the “Company”) has published its annual Sustainability Report, which provides a detailed and transparent look at the Company’s environmental and social performance over the past year. To view the report, please visit www.barrick.com.



“At Barrick, our sustainability strategy emphasizes partnerships with host governments and communities, to transform their natural resources into sustainable benefits and mutual prosperity,” said Peter Sinclair, Chief Sustainability Officer. “Doing so helps us gain local trust and confidence, leave a positive legacy, keep our operations running smoothly, and protect our ability to grow. Our Sustainability Report, now in its 16th year, is an important way to update our partners on the progress we made in 2017, and what we aim to achieve in 2018 and beyond.”

Safety and Environment

The safety of people and protecting the environment are our top priorities. In support of this, we are integrating digital technology and innovation to manage our operations according to international standards and partner expectations.

In 2017, Barrick’s total reportable injury frequency rate of 0.35 1 was the lowest in the Company’s history. This was tragically overshadowed by the deaths of Eulogio Gutierrez at the Hemlo mine in Canada, and Williams Garrido at the Pascua-Lama project in Chile. We continue to work to meet our goal of every person going home safe and healthy every day, with a redoubled focus on life-saving controls in 2018.

In 2017, the Company developed a climate change strategy that includes a goal of reducing our greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent by 2030 from our 2016 baseline.

Share the Benefits

Our business runs on long-term and trust-based partnerships, and sharing the benefits of our operations is an important way to facilitate this. That is why, at the invitation of governments and communities, we partner to transform resources into long-term value, through buying and hiring locally, investing in community priorities, and paying our fair share of taxes.

In 2017, the Company contributed more than $5.1 billion to national economies in the countries where we operate. This included more than $350 million in goods and services purchased from small-scale suppliers living near our sites, and more than $1.1 billion in taxes and royalties paid to governments.

In 2017, 97 percent of the people who work at our operations came from the communities and countries where we operate, with over 60 percent coming from the local communities closest to our mines.

Additional information on how we are sharing the benefits of mining with our partners is available in the data tables on our website.

Engage with Respect

Having the support and confidence of our host communities and governments is essential to our operational success. To build this trust, we believe in engaging transparently and openly with all of our partners.

Six Barrick-operated sites run community water monitoring programs. We believe that inviting the community in, and making them part of the process, is the best way to build and sustain trust.

Our sustainability performance is open to third-party scrutiny, including through the ISO 14001 process, International Cyanide Management Code audits, annual third-party human rights impact assessments, and independent assurance of the 2017 Sustainability Report.

Join our Sustainability Briefing

The Company will be hosting a Sustainability Briefing tomorrow at 10:00 am ET. To watch the webcast, please visit www.barrick.com.

Endnote 1

Total reportable incident frequency rate (TRIFR) is a ratio calculated as follows: number of reportable injuries x 200,000 hours divided by the total number of hours worked. Reportable injuries include fatalities, lost time injuries, restricted duty injuries, and medically treated injuries.

