GGX Gold Corporation: Corporate Update

Vancouver - GGX Gold Corp. (TSX.V: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF), (FRA: 3SR2) (the “Company” or “GGX”) is pleased to announce that is has closed the first and the second tranches of the private placement announced on May 17 and 18, 2018 for gross proceeds of $337,100 for the first tranche and $58,500 for the second tranche. Each unit of the financing will comprise of one common share at a price of $0.12 per share and a full share purchase warrant, which may be exercised for a period of three years at a price of $0.15 per share. The Company announces September 25, 2018 as the hold expiry date for the first tranche and October 5, 2018 for the second tranche of the private placement.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used for general working capital and continued exploration work including diamond drilling and trenching at the Company’s Gold Drop property near Greenwood in Southern British Columbia.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Barry Brown, Director

604-488-3900

Investor Relations:

Mr. Jack Singh: 604-488-3900 E-mail: ir@ggxgold.com

Forward Looking Information

This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the acquisition of certain mineral claims. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and GGX Gold undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates, including that: the current price of and demand for minerals being targeted by the Company will be sustained or will improve; the Company will be able to obtain required exploration licences and other permits; general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; financing will be available if and when needed on reasonable terms; the Company will not experience any material accident; and the Company will be able to identify and acquire additional mineral interests on reasonable terms or at all. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: that resource exploration and development is a speculative business; that environmental laws and regulations may become more onerous; that the Company may not be able to raise additional funds when necessary; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fluctuating prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition; potential inability to find suitable acquisition opportunities and/or complete the same; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the Company’s public filings. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release



Source: GGX Gold Corp. (TSX Venture:GGX, OTCQB:GGXXF, FWB:3SR2)

