Rumble Resources Ltd: Company Presentation - June 2018

Perth - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) provides the Company's latest Presentation.Multiple Catalysts for High Grade Discoveries 2018Braeside High Grade Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag -V Project - New High Grade Zinc Discovery - Flagship Project- 34km strike of base metal mineralisation associated with two main structures from a porphyry source with high grade grab sampling assays returning up to 29.31% Zn, 79% Pb, 17.48% Cu, 325 g/t Ag, 13 g/t Au and V205 3.29%- Rumble completed first systematic modern exploration on the project which culminated in the first ever RC drilling on the project in late 2017 which identified a new high grade zinc discovery at Devon Cut 5m @ 8.0% Zn, 0.35% Pb from 32m- 2 x Drill Programs planned in 2018 to commence in August- Rumble is targeting high-grade fault breccia pipe type deposits (2-5Mt of high-grade Zn and Pb) and lower grade disseminated base metal deposits (30-50Mt).Barramine High Grade Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag Project- High grade prospects of up to 25.32% Cu, 279 g/t Ag, 6% Pb and 1.8% Zn not tested by modern exploration- Rumble to conduct maiden exploration in 2018Munarra Gully High Grade Cu-Au Project- Historic exceptional intersection from surface of 40m @ 0.66% Cu, 4.85 g/t Au to EOH, with an intersection 8m @ 1.32% Cu, 22.75 g/t Au from 24m - open at depth- Rumble maiden drill program planned for June 2018Fraser Range Ni -Cu Projects- JV with major Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) who has completed 12000m of drilling results pending.Earaheedy High Grade Zn Project- Historical drilling discovered high-grade zinc up to 18.6% within an intersection 3.3m @ 11.2% Zn, and 0.93% Pb from 150m.- Rumble completing targeting for maiden drill program in September 2018- The target size is similar to the Pillara (Blendevale) Zn - Pb deposit located in the Devonian limestones of the Lennard Shelf, which produced 10.3 Mt @ 6.9% Zn and 2.3% PbNemesis - High Grade Au Project- Historic small scale gold mine produced from 1900-1910 7157oz of gold from 2276 ton of ore - 98 g/t Au- Rumble maiden drill program planned for June 2018To view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/KN248264





Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.







Rumble Resources Ltd.

Shane Sikora Managing Director

E: s.sikora@rumbleresources.com.au



Brett Keillor Technical Director

E: b.keillor@rumbleresources.com.au

Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au

