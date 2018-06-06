Canadian Metals Announces Resignation of Director

MONTREAL, Quebec, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Metals Inc. (the “Corporation”) (CSE:CME) announces that Carl Gagnon has resigned from the Board of Directors, effective immediately.



About Canadian Metals

Canadian Metals is a diversified resource company focused on creating shareholder value through the development of large-scale industrial mineral portfolios in specific commodities and jurisdictions that will fuel the new energy economy. The Company is uniquely positioned to pursue this strategy and controls significant interest in Silicon and Zinc/Cobalt assets throughout North America.

Our main activities are directed towards the development of Langis project, a high-purity silica deposit located in the province of Quebec with fully permitted with the BEX and the certificate of authorization from the MDDELCC. The Company is rapidly positioning itself as a supplier of high‑purity silica and silicon alloy in North America. Silicon‑based materials can be formulated to provide a broad range of products from more durable, faster building materials with smarter electronic devices, solar panels, and more efficient wind turbines. We expect to become a global supplier for a number of industries and applications but without limitation: glass, ceramics, lighting, oil and gas, paint, plastic, and rubber. We also want to become an integrated supplier to metallurgical industries including foundries, and participate in a wide range of civil, industrial, environmental, and related applications. These target markets are an integral part of the lives of millions of people every day.

For more information, please contact:

Stéphane Leblanc

Chairman of the board

Email: sleblanc@canadianmetalsinc.com

Website: www.canadianmetalsinc.com

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements”. All statements included in this press release that address future events, conditions, or results, including in connection with the prefeasibility study, its financing, job creation, the investments to complete the project and the potential performance, production, and environmental footprint of the ferrosilicon plant, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may”, “must”, “plan”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “think”, “continue”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “anticipate”, or “future”, or the negative forms thereof or similar variations. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by management in light of their experiences and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those mentioned in the Corporation’s continuous disclosure documents, which can be found under its profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Many of such risks and uncertainties are outside the control of the Corporation and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In making such forward-looking statements, management has relied upon a number of material factors and assumptions, on the basis of currently available information, for which there is no insurance that such information will prove accurate. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. The Corporation is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.