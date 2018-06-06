Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Salt Creek closes asset sale transaction

Total proceeds of USD 63.6 million/Salt Creek pre-tax profit of USD 16 million
Mannheim/Denver. Salt Creek Oil & Gas closed the sale of the majority of its assets in North Dakota. The signing of the transaction was published on 26 April. Buyer is Northern Oil and Gas. The originally announced sales proceeds of USD 59.6 million have increased approximately by USD 4 million due to a rise of Northern's share price over the last six weeks. As part of the consideration, the buyer had agreed to pay 6 million of its shares to Salt Creek.
Mannheim, 6 June 2018
Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and divests attractive resource projects in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas opportunities within the United States. Metals, such as gold, copper, rare earth elements, tungsten and tin complete our portfolio. For more information please visit www.rohstoff.de.
