SolGold plc Announces Continued Growth at Alpala and Aguinaga

Bishopsgate, London (FSCwire) - The Board of SolGold (LSE and TSX code: SOLG) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling programs at the Company’s Cascabel project in Northern Ecuador.
HIGHLIGHTS:
Drilling at Alpala extends high-grade resource along the deep northeast margin of the deposit. For example, Hole 41-D1-D1 is currently intersecting intense visible copper sulphide mineralisation and Hole 41-D1 final assay results returned:
Infill and extension drilling proximal to high grade core of the Alpala Deposit is upgrading and expanding the high-grade core of the deposit. For example, Hole 53 is currently intersecting strong visible copper mineralisation, extending the southeast margin of the deposit, whilst infill Hole 43 final assay results returned:
