Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

SolGold plc Announces Continued Growth at Alpala and Aguinaga

06.06.2018  |  FSCwire

Bishopsgate, London (FSCwire) - The Board of SolGold (LSE and TSX code: SOLG) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling programs at the Company’s Cascabel project in Northern Ecuador.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Drilling at Alpala extends high-grade resource along the deep northeast margin of the deposit.  For example, Hole 41-D1-D1 is currently intersecting intense visible copper sulphide mineralisation and Hole 41-D1 final assay results returned:
  • 756m @ 0.82% CuEq, (incl. 380m @ 1.20% CuE, and 252m @ 1.53% CuEq)
  • Drilling at Alpala extends high-grade resource along the southwest margin of the deposit.  For example, Hole 42-D2 and Hole 44 final assay results returned:
  • 278m @ 0.83% CuEq (incl. 52m @ 1.63% CuEq), and 342m @ 0.38% CuEq.
  • Infill and extension drilling proximal to high grade core of the Alpala Deposit is upgrading and expanding the high-grade core of the deposit.  For example, Hole 53 is currently intersecting strong visible copper mineralisation, extending the southeast margin of the deposit, whilst infill Hole 43 final assay results returned:
  • 974m @ 0.71 % CuEq (incl. 478m @ 1.02% CuEq and 160m @ 1.56% CuEq)).
  • Extension drilling at Alpala Northwest and Alpala Southeast continues to add significant growth to Alpala deposit.  For example, Holes 49, 37-D1, 36-D1, and 39-D1 final assay results returned:
  • 302m @ 1.04% CuEq (incl. 120m @ 1.57% CuEq), 549m @ 0.43% CuEq (incl. 101m @ 0.60% CuEq open at depth), 652m @ 0.41% CuEq (incl. 138m @ 0.49% CuEq), and 192m @ 0.43% CuEq (incl. 74m @ 0.61% CuEq).
  • Drilling at Trivinio prospect intersected visible copper sulphide mineralisation in Hole 49 from 1412m to 1641m depth.  Assay results remain pending and further drill testing is in progress.
  • Aguinaga drilling building potential for second porphyry deposit at Cascabel, as SolGold continues drill testing of the 2 of 5 targets identified at Aguinaga.
  • Aguinaga Holes 1 and 2 assay results have thus far returned: 
  • 218m @ 0.45% CuEq (incl. 122m @ 0.52% CuEq)
  • 58m @ 0.58% CuEq open at depth.  Final assay results pending.

References to figures and tables relate to the version of this release available in PDF format by clicking the link below:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4193Q_-2018-6-5.pdf

CONTACTS

Mr Nicholas Mather

Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665

SolGold plc (Chief Executive Officer)

+61 (0) 417 880 448

nmather@solgold.com.au

Mr Karl Schlobohm

Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661

SolGold plc (Company Secretary)

kschlobohm@solgold.com.au

Ms Anna Legge

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131

SolGold plc (UK Market IR / PR)

alegge@solgold.com.au

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END



To view the associated document to this release, please click on the following link:
public://news_release_pdf/solgold06062018_0.pdf

To view the original release, please click here



Source: SolGold plc (TSX:SOLG, LSE:SOLG, OTC Pink:SLGGF)

To follow SolGold plc on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

 
 

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire






Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

SolGold plc

Bergbau
Australien
www.solgold.com.au


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap