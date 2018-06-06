SolGold plc Announces Continued Growth at Alpala and Aguinaga

Bishopsgate, London (FSCwire) - The Board of SolGold (LSE and TSX code: SOLG) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling programs at the Company’s Cascabel project in Northern Ecuador.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Drilling at Alpala extends high-grade resource along the deep northeast margin of the deposit. For example, Hole 41-D1-D1 is currently intersecting intense visible copper sulphide mineralisation and Hole 41-D1 final assay results returned: 756m @ 0.82% CuEq, (incl. 380m @ 1.20% CuE, and 252m @ 1.53% CuEq) Drilling at Alpala extends high-grade resource along the southwest margin of the deposit. For example, Hole 42-D2 and Hole 44 final assay results returned: 278m @ 0.83% CuEq (incl. 52m @ 1.63% CuEq), and 342m @ 0.38% CuEq. Infill and extension drilling proximal to high grade core of the Alpala Deposit is upgrading and expanding the high-grade core of the deposit. For example, Hole 53 is currently intersecting strong visible copper mineralisation, extending the southeast margin of the deposit, whilst infill Hole 43 final assay results returned: 974m @ 0.71 % CuEq (incl. 478m @ 1.02% CuEq and 160m @ 1.56% CuEq)). Extension drilling at Alpala Northwest and Alpala Southeast continues to add significant growth to Alpala deposit. For example, Holes 49, 37-D1, 36-D1, and 39-D1 final assay results returned: 302m @ 1.04% CuEq (incl. 120m @ 1.57% CuEq), 549m @ 0.43% CuEq (incl. 101m @ 0.60% CuEq open at depth), 652m @ 0.41% CuEq (incl. 138m @ 0.49% CuEq), and 192m @ 0.43% CuEq (incl. 74m @ 0.61% CuEq). Drilling at Trivinio prospect intersected visible copper sulphide mineralisation in Hole 49 from 1412m to 1641m depth. Assay results remain pending and further drill testing is in progress. Aguinaga drilling building potential for second porphyry deposit at Cascabel, as SolGold continues drill testing of the 2 of 5 targets identified at Aguinaga. Aguinaga Holes 1 and 2 assay results have thus far returned: 218m @ 0.45% CuEq (incl. 122m @ 0.52% CuEq) 58m @ 0.58% CuEq open at depth. Final assay results pending.

References to figures and tables relate to the version of this release available in PDF format by clicking the link below:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4193Q_-2018-6-5.pdf

CONTACTS

Mr Nicholas Mather Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665 SolGold plc (Chief Executive Officer) +61 (0) 417 880 448 nmather@solgold.com.au Mr Karl Schlobohm Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661 SolGold plc (Company Secretary) kschlobohm@solgold.com.au Ms Anna Legge Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131 SolGold plc (UK Market IR / PR) alegge@solgold.com.au

