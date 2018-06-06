Mason Graphite Receives Main Environmental Permit for Its Lac Gueret Graphite Project

MONTREAL, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mason Graphite Inc. (“Mason Graphite” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:LLG) (OTCQX:MGPHF) is pleased to announce that it has received the governmental authorization, via the issuance of Decree 608-2018 by the Québec Government, for its Lac Guéret Graphite project. Under the Québec Environment Quality Act, this governmental authorization is the main permit required prior to commencing construction activities for both the Lac Guéret and Baie-Comeau sites and it governs the other governmental permits required to proceed with the construction and operations of the project.



Mason Graphite has recently raised a portion of its construction financing, which allows the Company to proceed with the first construction activities. The remaining of the financing is expected to be completed in due course with the Company’s current financial partners and may take form of equity, debt and other non-dilutive alternatives. Ressources Québec retains a Right of First Refusal on any type of financing.

Benoît Gascon, President and CEO of Mason Graphite commented: “The Certificate of Authorization is a milestone of the utmost importance for our project and I would like to sincerely thank everyone who has been involved in the process. The obtention of the Certificate of Authorization is another telling sign of its social acceptance by the local communities and the Innus of Pessamit.”

Right from the planning and design stage of the project, Mason Graphite has been constantly taking into account the concerns and expectations of the communities and stakeholders in order to maximize its social and economic benefits and minimize its environmental impact. The Lac Guéret project being located within a territory designated as the Manicouagan-Uapishka Biosphere Reserve, this approach was highlighted by an exemplary mention made by the Canadian Commission for UNESCO external review committee about Mason Graphite’s contribution to sustainable development. It is also evidenced by the strength of the ongoing collaboration Mason Graphite has with local organizations. The Company will continue to build on these partnerships to reach the highest sustainable development standards in the upcoming stages of the project.

About Mason Graphite and the Lac Guéret Project

Mason Graphite is a Canadian mining and processing company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lac Guéret natural graphite deposit located in northeastern Québec. The Company is led by a highly experienced team that has over five decades of experience in graphite production, sales, and research and development. For more information, visit www.masongraphite.com.

