TriMetals Mining Launches New Website

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriMetals Mining Inc. (TSX:TMI) (OTCQX:TMIAF) (the “Company” or “TMI”) has launched its new website and invites its shareholders and investors to peruse www.trimetalsmining.com.



The new website provides a Company overview and investment highlights as well as snapshots of the Company’s flagship, near-surface, gold-silver Gold Springs Project located in Nevada and Utah and the Escalones copper-gold porphyry-skarn project in Chile.

Eric Edwards, President and CEO of TMI, said, “We are excited to roll out our new website to further our communications and marketing efforts to build recognition for our Company and our advancement of the district-scale Gold Springs Project in the Western United States.”

Mr. Edwards recently returned from meeting institutional shareholders and investors in Europe and the presentation he used is available on the website.

With improved functionality and mobile-friendly platform, the Company’s website also offers timely news updates through its Email Alert subscription from which a user may unsubscribe at any time.

In other matters, TMI’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) is scheduled for June 12, 2018 and the Company encourages its shareholders to submit their Form of Proxy, if they have not done so. AGM materials are available on the website.

About TriMetals Mining Inc.

TriMetals Mining Inc. (TSX:TMI) (OTCQX:TMIAF) is a growth-focused mineral exploration company creating value through the exploration and development of the near-surface Gold Springs gold-silver project in mining-friendly Nevada and Utah, U.S.A.

The Company’s Class B shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under “TMI.B”. Note that the Class B shares have no interest in the properties or assets of the Company other than a collective entitlement to 85% of the net cash after expenses, if any, received by TMI from award or settlement in relation to the Company’s subsidiary’s arbitration proceeding against Bolivia.

TriMetals Mining Inc. Contact:

Eric Edwards

President & CEO

eedwards@trimetalsmining.com