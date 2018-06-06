Nouveau Monde Graphite Announces $8,000,000 Private Placement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN THE UNITED STATES.



SAINT-MICHEL-DES-SAINTS, Quebec, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (TSX-V:NOU) (OTCQX:NMGRF) (Frankfurt:NM9) ((“Nouveau Monde” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of engagement with Eight Capital as co-lead agent, under which Eight Capital, on behalf of a syndicate of agents to be co-led by Haywood Securities Inc, and including Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Desjardins Securities Inc. (collectively with Eight Capital, the “Agents”) has agreed to offer for sale units of the Corporation (the “Units”), on a “best effort” private placement basis, subject to all required regulatory approvals, at a price per Unit of $0.30 (the “Offering Price”), for total gross proceeds of up to approximately $8,000,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Corporation (a “Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $0.40 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Corporation has granted the Agents an over-allotment option to offer for sale up to an additional 25% of the Units at the Offering Price, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time on or prior to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for capital allocations in connection with Nouveau Monde’s demonstration plant in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, for value-added product development, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Subscribers will be subject to a statutory hold period that extends four (4) months plus one (1) day from the closing date.

The Offering is scheduled to close late June, 2018 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

In 2015, Nouveau Monde Graphite discovered a major and high-quality graphite deposit on its Matawinie property, located in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, 150 km north of Montreal, Quebec. The discovery led to the announcement of a pre-feasibility study on October 25, 2017. The pre-feasibility study results reveal projected graphite concentrate production levels of 52,000 tonnes per year over a 27-year period. In the summer of 2018, NMG will be launching its first tonnes of concentrated graphite flake manufactured in demonstration plant. NMG’s Demonstration plant as a production capacity of 2000 tonnes of concentrated flake graphite for a two-year period.

Moreover, in a vertical integration and sustainable development perspective, the company is planning the establishment of a large-scale graphite secondary transformation facility, catering the needs of the booming lithium-ion battery market. With over 60 years of experience in the world of graphite, NMG’s team develops its projects with the utmost respect of neighbouring communities, while favouring a minimal ecological footprint. NMG’s project is privileged by direct access to the workforce and infrastructure needed to operate, such as an abundant, affordable and renewable source of hydroelectricity.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to generally, or the “About Nouveau Monde Graphite” paragraphs which essentially describe the Corporation’s outlook and objectives, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of certain securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

