Diamond Drilling has Commenced at Dolly Varden Silver

VANCOUVER, June 6, 2018 /CNW/ - Dolly Varden Silver Corp. (TSX.V:"DV" – OTCBB:"DOLLF") (the "Company", or "Dolly Varden") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced on the Dolly Varden Silver Property in "The Golden Triangle" of northwestern British Columbia, Canada. This is part of an approximately 25,000 metres program in 60 to 75 drill holes for 2018.

The first drill rig started last weekend and a second drill rig is anticipated to start on about June 16th. Results of the drilling program will be announced in batches, with assays from the first few drill holes to be released in early July.

Gary Cope, President & CEO, says "It is great to have the program underway as we follow-up on our successful discoveries from last season at Dolly Varden, particularly in the Torbrit Mine area. We will start this season by targeting Torbrit North."

The 2018 drilling program is designed to focus on resource delineation and verification, particularly in the areas of the new discoveries from the 2017 exploration season (see news releases of August 29, November 27 and December 4, 2017). These include Torbrit North, Torbrit East and Moose-Lamb targets, as well as areas around the Torbrit and the Dolly Varden deposits.

The Torbrit North and Torbrit East discoveries are of the exhalative-style of silver and base metal mineralization along the Dolly Varden – Torbrit Horizon ("DVTH"), similar to the historic Torbrit Mine, but located in parallel and/or fault offset basins. The Torbrit North target is located 200 metres north and 220 metres deeper than the historic Torbrit Mine, in the footwall block northeast of the Moose-Lamb Fault. The Torbrit East target is located 70 metres east and 60 metres higher than the historic Torbrit Mine, in the hanging-wall block southwest of the Moose-Lamb Fault. It appears in two horizons as the Upper-Torbrit East and the Lower-Torbrit East.

The Moose Lamb target discovery is an epithermal vein-style of mineralization and is similar to mineralization at the historic Dolly Varden Mine. It is adjacent to a major syn-basinal fault by the same name.

Exploration drilling is marked for the Potassic Alteration Belt along the Kitsault River and in the Gold Belt Transect on the western side of the valley. Additional targets may be tested as the season progresses.

Technical Information and Qualified Persons

Ben Whiting, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Robert van Egmond, P.Geo., Chief Geologist for Dolly Varden, serve as 'Qualified Persons' as defined in NI 43-101, and have approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Dolly Varden

Dolly Varden is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration in northwestern British Columbia. Dolly Varden has two projects, the namesake Dolly Varden silver property and the nearby Big Bulk copper-gold property. Since December 2016, Dolly Varden has been under the direction of new management provided by the experienced Belcarra Group Management Ltd. ("Belcarra Group"). The Belcarra Group is comprised of highly qualified mining and financial professionals.

Dolly Varden is also a member of the British Columbia Regional Mining Alliance ("BCRMA"), a cooperative effort between First Nations, Industry and the BC Provincial Government, to promote mining activities and investment in the northwestern region.

Note: Mineral resources are not mineral reserves, and thus have not demonstrated economic viability.

