Generation Mining Adds Experienced Vice-President and Director to Management Team
Mr. Thomas has also been actively involved with the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada in many different roles over the past 25 years, including President from 2014-2016. He is also a Director of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame.
Jamie Levy, President and CEO of the Company, said "attracting someone as senior as Rod is a tribute to the quality of our management team and the Company's six Canadian exploration and development projects."
About Generation Mining Limited
Generation Mining Ltd. is a base and precious metals exploration and development company with various property interests throughout Canada. Its primary business objective is to explore and further develop the Davidson Molybdenum project in British Columbia and its other mineral properties, and to continue to increase its portfolio of base and precious metal property assets through acquisitions.
For further information please contact:
Jamie Levy
President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 567-2440
jlevy@genmining.com
Forward-Looking Information
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. These include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
1700-80 Richmond Street West
Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 2A4
Phone: 416 567-2440
Email: levy@genmining.com