Plato Gold Corp Completes 5000m Drill Program on Good Hope Niobium Property

Figure 1. Location of 2018 Drill Holes





On May 25th, 2018, Plato completed its first round of exploratory drilling on the Property drilling a total of 5016 metres. All completed holes intersected a brecciated system consisting of variably fenitized (metasomatized) quartz syenite/syenite intruded by carbonatite dykes and crosscutting carbonatite veins.

Table 1. 2018 Drill Hole Collar Information

Drill Hole Status Easting

(NAD83-16) Northing

(NAD83-16) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Final

Length (m) Completion

Date PGH-18-01 Completed 519527 5432369 338 -50 501 2018-03-21 PGH-18-02 Completed 519437 5432594 338 -50 372 2018-03-25 PGH-18-03 Failed to reach bedrock 519435 5432302 338 -50 78 2018-03-28 PGH-18-03B Completed 519527 5432369 290 -50 480 2018-04-04 PGH-18-04 Completed 519729 5432428 337 -60 672 2018-04-17 PGH-18-05/5B Abandoned 519618 5432342 337 -60 60/72 2018-04-19 PGH-18-06 Completed 519644 5432360 338 -60 633 2018-04-30 PGH-18-07 Completed 519787 5432542 344 -60 669 2018-05-08 PGH-18-08 Completed 519731 5432724 344 -50 498 2018-05-14 PGH-18-09 Completed 519664 5432567 337 -50 510 2018-05-20 PGH-18-10/10A Completed 519604 5432445 341 -60 36/435 2018-05-25

A principal aim of the program was to identify new zones of high-grade niobium (Nb) mineralization. It has been observed in previous surface sampling programs on the Property that high-grade niobium mineralization (>1.0 wt.% Nb2O5) occurs predominantly within carbonatite veins/dykes that contain cumulates of pyrochlore (a niobium-bearing mineral) and apatite (a phosphate mineral). High-grade niobium mineralization has also been identified at surface within carbonatite-syenite (alkalic) breccias.

The most significant carbonatite/breccia zones intersected in drill holes PGH-18-04 through PGH-18-08 from the current work program are listed in Table 2 (see press release dated April 11, 2018 for holes PGH-18-01 to PGH-18-03B). The largest intersection of carbonatite was in hole PGH-18-06 where a 68.57 metre wide zone was intersected, which included two approximately 25 metre wide intervals of massive carbonatite interrupted by a diabase dyke (381.85-407.47m and 414.4-441.13m; insufficient data is available to determine true width). The intersection of massive carbonatite and breccias in every drill hole suggests that significant potential exists for niobium mineralization over a large area.

Table 2. Significant Carbonatite/Breccia Intersections for hole 4 through 8 (>5m core width)

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Core Width

(m)* Description

** PGH-18-04 216.8 222.66 5.86 CRBT PGH-18-04 493.15 508.34 15.19 CRBT/SYE-BX PGH-18-04 537.75 555.17 17.42 CRBT PGH-18-04 580.5 592 11.5 SYE-BX/CRBT PGH-18-04 608 620.7 12.7 CRBT/SYE PGH-18-05B 66.9 72 5.1 CRBT/SYE-BX PGH-18-06 25.9 30.1 4.2 CRBT PGH-18-06 30.1 41.5 11.4 SYE-BX PGH-18-06 97.9 108 10.1 CRBT/SYE-BX PGH-18-06 117.2 124.85 7.65 SYE-BX PGH-18-06 193.13 206.08 12.95 CRBT/SYE-BX PGH-18-06 372.56 377.63 5.07 CRBT PGH-18-06 377.63 381.85 4.22 SYE PGH-18-06 381.85 407.47 25.62 CRBT PGH-18-06 407.47 414.4 6.93 DIAB PGH-18-06 414.4 441.13 26.73 CRBT PGH-18-07 169.85 182 12.15 SYE-BX PGH-18-07 214.05 220.32 6.27 CRBT/SYE-BX PGH-18-07 226 232.7 6.7 CRBT/SYE-BX PGH-18-07 265.95 282.5 16.55 CRBT/SYE-BX PGH-18-07 282.5 288 5.5 CRBT PGH-18-07 299.25 307.4 8.15 CRBT/SYE-BX PGH-18-07 468.16 474.35 6.19 CRBT PGH-18-07 519.5 532.91 13.41 SYE-BX PGH-18-07 547.7 556.1 8.4 CRBT/SYE-BX PGH-18-07 573.15 590.9 17.75 CBRT PGH-18-07 608 625 17 CRBT/SYE-BX PGH-18-07 631.84 639 7.16 CRBT/SYE-BX PGH-18-07 639 647.3 8.3 CRBT PGH-18-07 647.3 650.75 3.45 CRBT/SYE-BX PGH-18-08 45.9 72.2 26.3 SYE-BX PGH-18-08 174 183 9 CRBT PGH-18-08 290.8 315.25 24.45 SYE-BX PGH-18-08 315.25 337.8 22.55 CRBT/SYE-BX PGH-18-08 357.2 368 10.8 SYE-BX PGH-18-08 372.25 376.7 4.45 CRBT PGH-18-08 376.7 383.3 6.6 SYE-BX PGH-18-08 383.3 386.55 3.25 CRBT PGH-18-08 386.55 387.34 0.79 DIAB PGH-18-08 387.34 393.2 5.86 CRBT-BX

*True widths not yet determined;

**CRBT = Massive carbonatite; SYE = Un-brecciated syenite/quartz-syenite; CRBT/SYE-BX = Mix of massive carbonatite and breccia (syenitic clasts in carbonatite matrix); CRBT-BX = Breccia where carbonatite content greater than syenite; DIAB = Diabase dyke; Highlighting denotes continuous zones.

The logging and sampling of holes PGH-18-09 and PGH-18-10A is ongoing. All samples from the drill program are being submitted to Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Samples from hole PGH-18-04 onwards have been submitted for ActLabs’ Coltan XRF package which includes an analysis of niobium by fusion-XRF. Analytical results are expected to be released shortly.

Laura Giroux, P.Geo., Msc., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this news release and has reviewed and approved its content.

A figure accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/829242a7-7cde-47e8-9208-24d25e56172e

About Plato Gold Corp.

Plato Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with projects in Marathon Ontario, Timmins Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina.

The Good Hope Niobium Project consists of a total of 19 claims, 263 claim units and 4,208 hectares in Killala Lake Area and Cairngorm Lake Area Townships, near Marathon Ontario. In May 2017, Plato signed an option agreement with Rudy Wahl and co-owners to acquire 100% interest in the Good Hope Property.

The Timmins Ontario project includes 4 properties: Guibord, Harker, Holloway and Marriott in the Harker/Holloway gold camp located east of Timmins, Ontario. Plato holds 50% interest in the Guibord property with the remaining 50% held by Osisko Mining Inc. (“Osisko”). Osisko also holds 80% interest in the Harker property with Plato holding the remaining 20%.

In Argentina, Plato owns a 75% interest in Winnipeg Minerals S.A. (“WMSA”), an Argentina incorporated company. The Lolita Property, held by WMSA, is comprised of a number of contiguous mineral rights totaling 9,672 hectares. Work has advanced on this exploration property to the point that it is drill-ready or ready to be optioned to a partner.

For additional company information, please visit: www.platogold.com.

