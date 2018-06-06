Power Americas Continues to Intersect Positive Drill Results on Its Kittson-Cobalt Project

Vancouver, June 6, 2018 - Power Americas Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PAM) ("Power Americas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final results of their winter diamond drilling program on their Kittson-Cobalt Project, located in the prolific Cobalt Silver Camp in Northeast Ontario, Canada.

A total of 17 drill holes, totaling 1,750 metres, of BTW-size core were drilled, 15 targeting the historic Shakt-Davis mine area and 2 holes targeting the eastern extension of the historic Edison mine. The results of the final 9 holes of the program are detailed below.

The program successfully extended the Shakt-Davis mineralization east of the existing mine workings. Holes KIT-18-009 and -010 represent the furthest east drilling on the Shakt-Davis structure returning up to 0.12% cobalt over 6.23 meters including 0.56% cobalt over 0.57 meters. The mineralization remains open to the east.

The final two holes of the program (KIT-18-016 and -017) tested the eastern extension of the historic Edison mine. Both holes successfully intersected the Edison structure returning up to 0.40% cobalt over 0.41 meters, indicating that the Edison structure has exploration potential outside of historic mine workings as well.

A full list of significant intersections is provided in Table 1 below. Drill Location maps and cross-sections can be found on the Company's website by following: "Click here to view maps and cross sections."

Table 1. Winter 2018 Diamond Drilling Highlights.

Hole Width* Co Au Ag Cu Ni Number From (m) To (m) (m) wt.% g/t g/t wt.% wt.% KIT-18-001 Hole abandoned due to intersecting old workings KIT-18-002 84.33 85.1 0.77 0.38 0.017 0.1 0.00 0.06 KIT-18-003 No Significant Results KIT-18-004 90.7 91.62 0.92 0.52 0.009 0.1 0.00 0.06 KIT-18-005 No Significant Results KIT-18-006 29.58 40.59 17.85 0.04 0.007 0.2 0.02 0.01 Inc. 29.58 33.30 3.72 0.08 0.079 0.3 0.02 0.01 Inc. 29.58 30.00 0.42 0.42 0.060 0.9 0.00 0.06 KIT-18-007 28.97 34.35 5.38 0.11 0.005 0.2 0.02 0.02 Inc. 30.97 31.27 0.73 0.61 0.020 0.8 0.03 0.10 KIT-18-008 22.26 51.5 29.24** 0.05 0.007 0.2 0.01 0.01 Inc. 22.26 27.34 5.08 0.10 0.003 0.5 0.03 0.02 Inc. 25.63 27.34 1.71 0.18 0.005 0.6 0.03 0.02 And 34.58 35.93 1.35 0.38 0.120 1.2 0.01 0.12 And 48.31 51.50 3.19 0.16 0.003 0.5 0.01 0.03 Inc. 50.60 51.50 0.90 0.36 0.003 0.6 0.01 0.06 KIT-18-009 40.26 40.78 0.52 0.123 0.008 0.400 0.024 0.019 KIT-18-010 50.65 57 6.35 0.123 0.005 0.672 0.049 0.018 Inc. 50.65 51.86 1.21 0.311 0.002 0.553 0.019 0.043 Inc. 50.65 51.22 0.57 0.564 0.001 0.500 0.003 0.072 KIT-18-011 32.09 32.48 0.39 0.104 0.005 0.100 0.000 0.012 KIT-18-012 31.11 33 1.89 0.178 0.008 0.634 0.017 0.019 Inc. 31.11 31.63 0.52 0.47 0.010 0.800 0.014 0.047 KIT-18-013 18 18.55 1.55 0.054 0.012 1.500 0.288 0.003 KIT-18-014 No Significant Results KIT-18-015 No Significant Results KIT-18-016 18.4 20.59 2.19 0.056 0.003 0.568 0.026 0.012 KIT-18-017 26.79 29.12 2.33 0.084 0.003 0.828 0.082 0.011 Inc. 26.79 27.2 0.41 0.401 0.003 1.000 0.003 0.031

*All reported widths are drilled core lengths.

** Includes zero grade for un-sampled core from 28.34-33.53m and 37.67-48.31m.

***All grey italicized intercepts are previously released (see PAM news release: 05-23-2018).

Commenting on the latest results, Jeffrey Cocks, President and CEO said: "We're highly encouraged to see that cobalt mineralization extends beyond the historic workings at both the Shakt-Davis and Edison mines. This summer's exploration program will continue to expand these two zones along strike."

Planning is currently underway for the summer exploration program which will include follow-up drilling and sampling on the recently acquired Thomas Edison Mine (see PAM news release: 05-30-2018) as well as reconnaissance mapping, prospecting, geophysical surveys and soil sampling on the newly-acquired claims at the Property's southwest extension (see PAM news release: 12-18-2017).

Sample Analysis and QA/QC

Split core samples were analysed for base metals including Co, Cu, Ni, Pb, and Zn among others, along with Au and Ag at Activation Laboratories in Timmins, Ontario. The analytical codes used include 1A2-Au-50g (fire assay/AAS), 1E-Ag (aqua regia digest/ICP-OES), and 8-peroxide (Na 2 O 2 digest/ICP-OES). Standards and blanks were inserted into the sample stream every 20 samples. The Co-bearing standards used in this program were sourced from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, British Columbia, and Geostats Pty Ltd. of Western Australia.

About the Kittson-Cobalt Project

The Project is located near the town of Cobalt in northeast Ontario, Canada. The Project hosts the historic Shakt-Davis and Cobalt-Kittson mines, as well as numerous historic workings, the deepest extending down to 628 feet, and over 2,500 feet of lateral workings. Cobalt mineralization occurs in Proterozoic-aged quartz-carbonate veins hosted in brittle shears in Nipissing diabase. This style of mineralization is similar to that of the famous Cobalt Silver Camp Located ✍15 km east of the Property, which produced 420 million ounces of silver with cobalt as a significant by-product. Veins hosting the mineralization at the Kittson-Cobalt Project differ from the typical Cobalt Silver Camp veins in that they are lower in silver but richer in cobalt, and are associated with significant gold. Historic reports from the Shakt-Davis mine indicate values of 1.5% Co over 1.37 metres and select grab samples returning up to 4% Co and 93.3 g/t Au. Locally significant nickel, copper and to a lesser extend lead, zinc and bismuth also occur within the quartz-carbonate veins.

About Power Americas Mineral Corp.

Power Americas Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium and other energy metals in North and South America. Power Americas' acquisition strategy focuses on acquiring affordable, cost-effective and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. The Company's shares are listed and posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PAM", the OTC Markets under the symbol "PWMRF", and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "VV0".

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Neil Pettigrew, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and a director of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

